Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26, 2022

Inter Milan will entertain Viktoria Plzen at the San Siro on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 26).

The hosts will seal their berth in the knockouts with a win, with leaders Bayern Munich having already booked their place in the Round of 16. Plzen have lost all four games this season and are last in their group.

Inter played out a 3-3 draw against Barcelona on matchday four after leading twice, which snapped their two-game winning streak. They have recorded back-to-back wins in Serie A since then, including a 4-3 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Plzen, meanwhile, suffered a 4-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in their last Champions League game. Despite their continental travails, they remain atop the Czech First League with a 3-1 win over Banik on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in September. Their first meeting at the Doosan Arena ended in a 2-0 away win for Inter Milan, thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries.

Inter are unbeaten in the Champions League since their opening-day defeat to Bayern Munich, while Plzen have lost all four games.

The visitors have the joint-worst defensive record in the competition alongside Rangers, conceding 16 goals in four games.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 18 of Plzen's last 22 Champions League games.

Inter are unbeaten in their last five games across competition, winning four. They have scored at least twice in their last four games.

Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

The Nerazzurri have played out some high-scoring games recently, scoring 12 goals in their last five games. Lautaro Martínez and Nicolo Barella have looked sharp and will pose a threat to Plzen.

Plzen, meanwhile, have been unable to reproduce their league form in the Champions League. So a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for Inter.

Prediction: Inter 3-1 Viktoria Plzen

