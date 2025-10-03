Inter vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025 

Inter Milan and Cremonese will battle for three points in a Serie A matchday six clash on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at San Siro.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague at the same venue in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Lautaro Martinez and Denzel Dumfries scored first half goals to put them 2-0 up at the break before the Argentine striker completed his brace 20 minutes into the second half.
The Nerazzurri will now turn their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 away win over Cagliari.
Cremonese, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Como last time out. Nico Paz gave the hosts a 32nd-minute lead while Federico Baschirotto equalized in the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.
The stalemate left the Cremona outfit in seventh spot in the standings, having garnered nine points from five games. Inter are fifth with the same number of points.
Inter vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter Milan have 13 wins from the last 16 head-to-head games. Cremonese were victorious just once while two games ended in draws.
- Their last meeting came in January 2023 when Inter claimed a 2-1 comeback away win.
- Cremonese have made a five-game unbeaten start to the season - one of three sides yet to lose a game in Serie A.
- Inter Milan are unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games, winning seven games in this run.
- Cremonese have kept just one clean sheet in their last 34 Serie A away games.
- Inter have scored a first half goal in seven successive home games.
Inter vs Cremonese Prediction
Inter Milan made a poor start to their Serie A campaign, losing two of their opening three games. However, they have won four games on the bounce across competitions since then, with Cristian Chivu's methods seemingly starting to sink in.
Cremonese have made a blistering start to life on their return to Serie A. They are already overachieving at this early stage but are the heavy underdogs here. Nevertheless, Davide Nicola's side can draw inspiration from their shock 2-1 away win over AC Milan at this ground earlier in the season - one of just two wins in their last 26 away Serie A games (14 losses).
Backing the home side to claim a routine win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Inter 2-0 Cremonese
Inter vs Cremonese Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Inter Milan to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals