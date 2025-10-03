Inter vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025 

Inter Milan and Cremonese will battle for three points in a Serie A matchday six clash on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at San Siro.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague at the same venue in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Lautaro Martinez and Denzel Dumfries scored first half goals to put them 2-0 up at the break before the Argentine striker completed his brace 20 minutes into the second half.

The Nerazzurri will now turn their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 away win over Cagliari.

Ad

Trending

Cremonese, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Como last time out. Nico Paz gave the hosts a 32nd-minute lead while Federico Baschirotto equalized in the second half to ensure the spoils were shared.

The stalemate left the Cremona outfit in seventh spot in the standings, having garnered nine points from five games. Inter are fifth with the same number of points.

Inter vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have 13 wins from the last 16 head-to-head games. Cremonese were victorious just once while two games ended in draws.

Their last meeting came in January 2023 when Inter claimed a 2-1 comeback away win.

Cremonese have made a five-game unbeaten start to the season - one of three sides yet to lose a game in Serie A.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games, winning seven games in this run.

Cremonese have kept just one clean sheet in their last 34 Serie A away games.

Inter have scored a first half goal in seven successive home games.

Ad

Inter vs Cremonese Prediction

Inter Milan made a poor start to their Serie A campaign, losing two of their opening three games. However, they have won four games on the bounce across competitions since then, with Cristian Chivu's methods seemingly starting to sink in.

Cremonese have made a blistering start to life on their return to Serie A. They are already overachieving at this early stage but are the heavy underdogs here. Nevertheless, Davide Nicola's side can draw inspiration from their shock 2-1 away win over AC Milan at this ground earlier in the season - one of just two wins in their last 26 away Serie A games (14 losses).

Ad

Backing the home side to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Inter 2-0 Cremonese

Inter vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More