Internacional vs Cuiaba prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Internacional takes on Cuiaba at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday with both sides enduring poor seasons so far.

Internacional are currently 14th in the table and a loss on Sunday could see them finish the weekend in the relegation zone.

Diego Aguirre's side have only won two of their last 10 games across all competitions and have struggled to find the back of the net of late. The Colorado have a great chance to climb up the table with a win against a poor Cuiaba side.

Cuiaba currently find themselves in the same boat as Internacional. Jorginho's side sit 15th in the table, two points behind their opponents with a game in hand.

The Dourado have, however, picked up their form recently and are unbeaten in four of their last five games.

Both sides will know that this is a great opportunity for them to climb up the table and that should make for a feisty contest on Sunday.

Internacional vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head

Internacional have a slight advantage based on the head-to-head record between the two sides, winning one of their two previous meetings.

The win came the last time the two sides met back in 2014. Internacional demolished Cuiaba 4-1 on the night. A brace from Alex Meschini and goals from Rafael Moura and Fabricio secured the victory, with Alan getting a consolation goal in the 90th minute.

Internacional Form Guide: D-D-W-D-L

Cuiaba Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Internacional vs Cuiaba Team News

Thiago Galhardo will be a huge miss for Internacional

Internacional

Yuri Alberto and Thiago Galhardo will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Patrick, Paolo Guerrero and Rodrigo Moledo are all out injured.

However, Jose Gabriel could make his return to the squad, having recovered from a thigh injury he picked up last month.

Injured: Patrick, Paolo Guerrero, Rodrigo Moledo

Doubtful: Jose Gabriel

Suspended: Yuri Alberto, Thiago Galhardo

Cuiaba

Anderson Conceicao will miss the game due to suspension, while Caio Mota and Murilo Rangel are out injured.

Walter will make his return to the squad, having missed the last four games due to a thigh injury.

Injured: Caio Mota, Murila Rangel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Anderson Conceicao

Internacional vs Cuiaba Predicted XI

Internacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel; Moises, Victor Cuesta, Bruno Mendez, Heitor; Edenilson, Rodrigo Dourado; Taison, Gabriel Boschilia, Caio Vidal; Vinicius Mello

Cuiaba Predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter; Uendell, Paulao, Marllon, Joao Lucas; Felipe Marques, Pepe, Uillian Correia, Danilo; Clayson, Elton

Internacional vs Cuiaba Prediction

Both sides have had poor seasons so far but Cuiaba have seen a slight resurgence in form and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Cuiaba coming out on top.

Prediction: Internacional 0-1 Cuiaba

