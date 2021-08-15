Internacional vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Having lost their last three league games, Fluminense travel to Estadio Beira-Rio to take on Internacional on Monday.

Separated by just one point in the Brasileiro Serie A table, both sides will put up a valiant fight as they look to strengthen their position in the Copa Sudamericana places.

Internacional returned to winning ways last Sunday when they secured a 4-0 victory over a rampant Flamengo side.

In a one-sided affair at the Estádio do Maracanã, Brazilian forward Yuri Alberto turned in a performance of the highest quality as he scored a hat-trick to inspire Internacional to victory.

Prior to that, Diego Aguirre’s men failed to pick up a win in three straight games across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing on two different occasions.

With 18 points from 15 outings, Internacional are currently 11th in the league table, one point and two places above Monday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Fluminense suffered a third straight defeat in Serie A as they were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Mineiro last Sunday.

Roger Machado’s side failed to bounce back from this result when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Barcelona SC in their midweek Copa Libertadores quarter-final first-leg clash.

The Ecuadorian outfit fought back from one goal down to take the lead courtesy of goals from Adonis Preciado and Cortez. However, veteran forward Fred converted his 95th-minute penalty to force a share of the spoils.

Fluminense will feel confident of ending this poor run of games as they take on an Internacional side who have lost their last two meetings.

Internacional vs Fluminense Head-To-Head

Fluminense have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 15 wins from their last 41 encounters. Internacional have picked up one less win, while 12 games have ended in draws.

Internacional Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Fluminense Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Internacional vs Fluminense Team News

Internacional

The hosts will be unable to call upon the services of Gabriel Boschilia, Rodrigo Moledo and Ze Gabriel, who are all sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Gabriel Boschilia, Rodrigo Moledo, Ze Gabriel

Suspended: None

Fluminense

Fluminense will be without Hudson and Caio Paulista, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Hudson, Caio Paulista

Suspended: None

Internacional vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Paulo; Samuel Xavier, Luccas Claro, Manoel, Egidio; Yago Felipe, Matheus Martinelli; Kayky, Nene, Luan Brito; Fred

Internacional Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel; Paulo Victor, Victor Cuesta, Bruno Mendez, Renzo Saravia; Patrick, Edenilson, Rodrigo Dourado, Taison; Carlos Palacios, Paolo Guerrero

Internacional vs Fluminense Prediction

Looking at past meetings between the two sides, we expect an entertaining and goal-laden contest.

However, we predict the spoils will be shared as both sides head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: Internacional 1-1 Fluminense

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Edited by Peter P