Internacional vs Independiente Medellin prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2021-22

Internacional will be playing at their home ground of Estadio Beira-Rio against Independiente Medellin in the Copa Sudamericana group stage on Tuesday.

The Brazilian side are in second place in Group E, tied on seven points with leaders Guairena. They opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against the Ecuadorian club, 9 de Octubre, followed by one victory and two more stalemates.

Colorado stunned Independiente Medellin at home 1-0 in the first leg. Although they remain big favorites to win the upcoming clash, the Colombians will fight for their survival in the group.

Independiente Medellin are in third place in Group F, on par with bottom-placed 9 de Octubre on four points. Like Internacional and the other two members of the group, El Rojo Paisa boast just one win after four matches played. They were defeated twice while one of their encounters ended in a draw.

The game was against table-toppers Guairena. Independiente pulled off an impressive 3-3 away draw against the Paraguayans.

Internacional and Independiente Medellin have equal chances of progressing to the next stage. The outcome of the clash will surely put one of them in front.

Internacional vs Independiente Medellin Head-to-Head

Both teams have met once in the past five years. It was their first meeting in the ongoing Copa Sudamericana which Internacional carried off 1-0. In their last five home matches, Internacional have recorded two wins, two draws and one loss. Independiente Medellin have won two of their last five away matches, along with two losses and a draw.

Internacional form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W.

Independiente Medellin form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L.

Internacional vs Independiente Medellin Team News

Internacional

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Independiente Medellin

There have been no reports of injuries. However, Oscar Mendez, who received a red card late in their 3-2 away defeat to 9 de Octubre, will be suspended for the clash.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Oscar Mendez.

Unavailable: None.

Internacional vs Independiente Predicted Xls

Internacional (4-2-1-2-1): Daniel (GK), Fabricio Bustos, Vitao, Bruno Mendez, Rene, Edenilson, Carlos de Pena, Rodrigo Dourado, David, Wanderson, Alexandre

Independiente (4-2-3-1): Andres Mosquera (GK), Juan Arboleda, Victor Moreno, Andres Cadavid, German Gutierrez, Javier Mendez, Adrian Arregui, Edwar Lopez, Andres Ricaurte, Miguel Camargo, Cambindo Abonia

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Internacional vs Independiente Prediction

Internacional’s next and last group match will also be played at home. It will be against 9 de Octubre, who are rock bottom of Group E. They are seemingly not the toughest opposition. With six possible points in sight, Internacional are likely to give their all. On the other hand, Independiente will play host to leaders, Guairena – not a side to toy with. A favorable result from Tuesday’s game will be helpful in negotiating the match against Guairena.

Internacional are expected to win, but not easily, as the visitors are good fighters on the road. The hosts are determined to hold off on any challenge and pocket all three points on Tuesday.

Prediction: Internacional 2-0 Independiente

Edited by Peter P