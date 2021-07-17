Internacional vs Juventude prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

The two sides currently struggling for form in the Brasileiro Serie A go head-to-head on Monday as Internacional take on Juventude at Estádio José Pinheiro Borda.

The hosts have failed to pick up a win in their last six games across all competitions, while the visitors are on a three-game winless run in the league.

Internacional’s struggle continued in the Copa Libertadores as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Paraguayan outfit Club Olimpia.

This was the first match of their two-legged Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie, with the second leg scheduled for 23 July.

Similarly, the last time Miguel Ángel Ramírez's men were in action in Serie A, they played out a goalless draw with Gremio at the Arena do Gremio Stadium.

Internacional have failed to taste victory in their last five league games and have managed just one win from their last nine games across all competitions.

With 11 points from 11 games, Internacional are 11th in the Serie A table, two points and two places below Monday’s hosts.

Similarly, Juventude failed to find their feet last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Goianiense.

Brazilian forward Matheus Peixoto grabbed a last-gasp equalizer in the 97th minute after Ze Roberto opened the scoring for Atletico GO.

The draw extended Marquinhos Santos' men’s winless run to three games, following successive defeats against Caera SC and Bahia.

The sharp drop-off in form has seen Juventude drop out of the Copa Sudamericana qualification places. They now occupy 13th place with 13 points in the table, one point behind Corinthians in the final Copa Sudamericana spot.

Internacional vs Juventude Head-To-Head

Internacional head into Monday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 19 wins from their 33 games against Juventude.

The hosts have picked up 10 wins, while four games have ended all square.

Internacional Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-D

Juventude Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Internacional vs Juventude Team News

Internacional

The visitors will be without the services of a few big-name players including Paolo Guerrero (knee), Abel Hernandez (heel), Mauricio (ankle), Ze Gabriel (thigh) and Rodrigo Moledo (knee) due to injuries.

Injured: Paolo Guerrero, Abel Hernandez, Mauricio, Ze Gabriel, Rodrigo Moledo

Suspended: None

Juventude

The hosts will have to cope without the services of midfielder Matheus Jesus, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Matheus Jesus

Suspended: None

Internacional vs Juventude Predicted XI

Internacional Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel, Renzo Saravia, Lucas Ribeiro, Pedro Henrique, Leo Borges, Rodrigo Dourado, Caio Vidal, Johnny Cardoso, Mauricio, Patrick, Yuri Alberto

Juventude Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcelo Carne; William Matheus, Rafael Forster, Vitor Mendes, Michel; Elton, Castilho; Paulinho, Wescley, Mattheus Jesus; Matheus Peixoto

Internacional vs Juventude Prediction

This bottom-of-the-table clash sees the two sides struggling for form go toe-to-toe to try to end their underwhelming run of results.

However, we predict they will cancel out each other's efforts and settle for a share of the spoils as they head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: Internacional 2-2 Juventude

Edited by Peter P