Internacional vs Olimpia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

The Copa Libertadores resumes this Friday as Internacional welcome Olimpia to the Estádio José Pinheiro Borda for the second leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Having played out a goalless draw in the first leg at the Manuel Ferreira Stadium, this promises to be a thrilling contest as both sides know they have no margin for failure.

After a lengthy break away from football, Olimpia returned to action last Friday. They welcomed Internacional to the Estadio Tiburcio Carias Andino for the first of their two-legged knockout stage games.

However, in a drab encounter, both sides managed to cancel each other out as they played out an uneventful goalless draw.

However, Internacional claimed a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Juventude when they returned to Brasileiro Serie A action on Monday.

Thirty-two-year-old forward Thiago Galhardo scored his first goal of the season to hand Miguel Ángel Ramírez's men a hard-earned win.

Prior to that, Internacional failed to taste victory in their last six games across all competitions, picking up four draws and losing twice.

Meanwhile, Olimpia failed to improve on their underwhelming performance when they returned to the Paraguay Primeira Division last time out. They fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against River Plate de Asunción.

Sergio Órteman's men will now aim to end their dry spell and continue their hunt for a fourth Copa Libertadores title when they travel to Brazil on Friday.

In their respective domestic leagues, Internacional are currently in 13th place in the Brasiliero Serie A, while Olimpia are ninth in the Paraguayan Primeira Division.

Internacional vs Olimpia Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Internacional have been superior in the previous three encounters, claiming two wins. The spoils have been shared once.

Internacional Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-W

Olimpia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Internacional vs Olimpia Team News

Internacional

The hosts will be without the services of Renzo Saravia, Paolo Guerrero, Ze Gabriel and Rodrigo Moledo due to injuries.

Injured: Renzo Saravia, Paolo Guerrero, Ze Gabriel and Rodrigo Moledo

Suspended: None

Olimpia

Olimpia have a clean bill of health heading into this game. They will be boosted by the return of right-back Sergio Otalvaro, who is back from serving his suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Internacional vs Olimpia Predicted XI

Internacional Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Daniel; Paul Victor, Lucas Ribeiro, Pedro Henrique, Leo Borges; Rodrigo Dourado, Caio Vidal, Edenilson, Gabriel Boschilia, Patrick, Yuri Alberto

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfredo Aguilar; Luis De la Cruz, Carlos Rolón, Jordán Santacruz, Sergio Otalvaro; Hugo Quintana, Rodrigo Rojas, Braian Ojeda, Marcelo Estigarribia; Derlis González, Isidro pitta

Internacional vs Olimpia Prediction

Following the first-leg goalless draw, the stakes will be high for both sides who now face the risk of elimination.

While we expect another cagey affair, we predict the hosts will claim a narrow win as they have historically performed better in this fixture.

Prediction: Internacional 1-0 Olimpia

Edited by Peter P