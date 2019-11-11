International break fixtures: 5 biggest games to look forward to

Argentina take on Brazil in the standout fixture of the international break

As club football takes the backseat for the next two weeks, the last international break of the year is set to commence in the coming days. Although a handful of teams have already sealed qualification, a whole host of clubs across Europe will aim to seal qualification to UEFA Euro 2020 in the coming weeks, before returning to their clubs to negotiate the busiest part of the footballing calendar - the festive period.

Argentina will be boosted by the return of Lionel Messi, who returns to the international fray after serving a three-month suspension after accusing the governing body of corruption following his side's semi-final loss to Brazil at the Copa America this summer. Lionel Scaloni will look to make the most of the Barcelona talisman as they face two of their fiercest rivals from the continent in Uruguay and Brazil.

As the final international break of the year is set to commence in the coming days, here are 5 standout fixtures to look forward to.

5. Germany v Belarus (UEFA EURO Qualifiers Group C)

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Germany take on Belarus as they seek top spot in Group C. Joachim Low's side are currently second in standings and head into the game as overwhelming favourites, as they host a wounded Belarus side who've registered just one win in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers so far.

Die Mannschaft have an identical record to that of the Netherlands but find themselves in second place, as Ronald Koeman's side occupy top spot in the table by virtue of their superior head to head record.

Timo Werner has been RB Leipzig's goalscoring sensation this week and the 24-year-old will look to continue his hot-streak for his national team, as he looks set to lead the line. The likes of Marco Reus, Kai Havertz and Niklas Stark have been forced to pull out of the squad owing to injuries and it remains to be seen if the trio are replaced in the coming days.

