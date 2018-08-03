International Champions Cup 2018, Juventus vs Real Madrid: Match Preview and Predicted XI

Venue: FedEx Field (Landover)

Date and Time: 02:05 GMT +4 5th August, 3:35 AM IST

Real Madrid has just sold their most celebrated player, Cristiano Ronaldo, to Juventus and now after a month of that transfer, both of the teams are ready to face each other. Juventus has been very busy in this transfer window in signing and offloading players whereas Los Blancos are still looking to find a suitable replacement for Ronaldo.

The great news is that this game promises to be a cracker. The bad news is that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be featuring in this match.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid lost their first International Champions Cup game against Manchester United by two goals to one. Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera gave United the early lead but Karim Benzema pulled one back just at the stroke of the half-time.

Julen Lopetegui opted to play with a weaker squad in that game, Toni Kroos, Keylor Navas, Isco, Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal all among the substitutes. With an extended rest given to them, Real Madrid is expected to field a strong starting XI against Juventus.

Raphael Varane, Luke Modric and Mateo Kovacic are yet to join Madrid camp after the World Cup.

Real Madrid key players

Gareth Bale - After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale has the duty to lead the attack for the Spanish Giants. His injuries have often thwarted his way to stake his claim at Los Blancos but it is the perfect time for him to grab the opportunity with both hands.

He started against Manchester United in the previous game but failed to make any decisive impact.

Isco - The Spaniard is another player who will see more of the game-time this season after Ronaldo's exit. He was Spains's best player in their disappointing World Cup campaign. Julen Lopetegui can use him at the left-wing or at the number 10 position. He didn't start in the previous game and came only at the 77th minute.

Real Madrid predicted line up

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Keylor Navas| Dani Carvajal, Jesu Vallejo, Nacho, Theo Hernandez | Marcos Llorente, Toni Kroos| Gareth Bale, Martin Odegaard, Isco| Karim Benzema

Juventus team news

Juventus has been unbeaten in this pre-season till now, defeating Bayern Munich, Benfica and MLS all-stars. They have made a number of new signings in this transfer window including the blockbuster move of Cristiano Ronaldo. Leonardo Bonucci is also going to re-join the Old Lady club in a deal which involves Gonzalo Higuaín moving in the opposite direction.

Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Rodrigo Betancur, Juan Cuadrado, Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi are not a part of training camp at the US.

Juventus key players

Miralem Pjanic - The star midfielder has been linked to a move away from Italy in this summer but has restrained that temptation due to the announcement of Ronaldo's arrival. Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea have been interested to sign him.

He will have a new midfield partner by his side - Emre Can. In the absence of main attackers, he will have the duty to create chances for his team.

Wojciech Szczesny - He is the heir to the throne abdicated by Gianluigi Buffon. Real Madrid still has the quality in their attack with the likes of Gareth Bale, Isco and Karim Benzema. He should be on his toes to protect his post. The Polish international has a long season in front of him as Juventus target to claim the Champions League title.

Juventus predicted lineup

Formation: 4-3-3

Wojciech Szczesny| Mattia de Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Medhi Benatia, Alex Sandro| Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Emre Can| Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Favilli, Matheus Pereira.