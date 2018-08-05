Talking points from Real Madrid vs Juventus

Despite falling behind early in the game to an own-goal, Madrid dominated the game and the final scoreline reflects that. As confirmed earlier by Allegri, Ronaldo did not play any part in the match between his former side and current employer. This was Juventus' last match of the pre-season. Madrid has still to play Roma on Wednesday. Today's match was a fast-paced, action-packed footballing event. Let's discuss the main points from today's match:

Gareth Bale needs time to step up his game to Ronaldo level:

Although Bale scored a screamer in the first half of the game, he missed 2 glaring chances. If Madrid needs to make up for the 50 goals tally of Ronaldo, they will be expecting the other strikers to step up their game. Both Benzema and Bale were not prolific enough to make the most of the chances. It was a good game for Bale, who looks more confident with his dribbling and movement yet he has bigger shoes to fill.

Real Madrid v Juventus - International Champions Cup 2018

Theo Hernandez's loan move is imminent:

The left-back did not play a single minute in this fixture. This confirms the speculation of his loan move. Although his destination is still not confirmed, the move looks imminent. Castilla product Reguilón played a fantastic game at left back. He looked confident and was involved in some nice plays. He even forced a great save from Szczesny.

Madrid is still adjusting to Lopetegui's tactics:

Julen is known for his possession-based gameplay and off the ball pressing. Madrid's pressing is already looking sharp, but their positional rotation, pattern, and chemistry looked a bit rusty. Though we are just in the pre-season, the team is adapting well to the coach's tactics. A comfortable 3-1 win over Juventus is an indication of that.

Real Madrid v Juventus - International Champions Cup 2018

Yay for Asensio & Vicinius, Nay for Isco:

The complete dynamics of the game changed when Isco was replaced by Asensio at the halftime. The duo of Asensio and Vicinius were full of energy and drive. Asensio and Vicinius combined well for the goal today. Isco is not looking match fit yet, his passes are a bit overhit at times. He is a brilliant midfielder, who can open up defenses at will, but he is not ready for a role as a winger.