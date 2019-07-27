International Champions Cup: Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid - 5 talking points

Real Madrid lost 3-7 to Atletico de Madrid

What was a highly anticipated preseason fixture ended up turning into a ten-goal whitewash, as Real Madrid continued their poor run of form in the pre-season with Atletico Madrid defeating them by the embarrassing and ridiculous scoreline of 7-3.

Having narrowly edged out Arsenal on penalties in their last match, Zinedine Zidane would have been hoping to see his side build on from that but the reverse seemed to be the case as Real Madrid totally lost the script and found themselves 5-0 down at the break.

A somewhat improved showing in the second half made sure the damage was controlled a little, but over the full 90 minutes, Real Madrid's performance was so bad that on another day Atletico could have made the final result much more disgraceful than it was.

It was the first time either side had ever scored seven in the Madrid derby and in this piece, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the match played at the famous MetLife Stadium in New Jersey:

#5 Zinedine Zidane still has a lot of work to do

It's back to the drawing board for Zizou

Even a casual follower of football knows that Real Madrid grossly underperformed last season and it was for this reason that Zinedine Zidane was reappointed.

Under the Frenchman's first term in charge, Los Blancos enjoyed the most successful period of its illustrious history, winning nine major trophies in just two-and-half years including the Champions League three times consecutively.

It was for this reason that the 46-year-old was brought back as it was believed that he could take the club back to the top and Real's forays into the transfer market are indicative of their support for him.

Having started his second tenure when the season was effectively over, it is the next season that will be used as a gauge to test Zizou's legacy in his second spell, but judging by how his pre-season campaign has gone so far, Real Madrid is still very much a work in progress.

They started their pre-season campaign with a defeat to Bayern Munich, while a hard-fought penalty shootout victory over Arsenal was achieved a few days ago.

This reversal against Atletico was, however, the worst of the lot and shows how much work Zidane still has to do. His side were behind after just 30 seconds and that number was quadrupled by the 28th minute.

In their last fixture against Arsenal, Zidane opted to start with Luka Jovic and Karim Benzema upfront, but still had a poor first-half showing and against their city rivals, he played the traditional 4-3-3 system with Eden Hazard and Vinicius flanking their new Serbian recruit.

Despite the change in formation Real Madrid was totally dysfunctional especially in the first half, failing to string basic passes together and looked nothing like a team gearing to challenge for the major titles once the season commences.

To make matters worse, this was not a match executed by some second-string squad of reserve players, as both sides fielded their strongest lineups and it is rather disappointing that with less than three weeks to go until the start of the new campaign, Real Madrid look this shambolic.

They could be excused that this was pre-season and many might argue that pre-season fixtures should not be read too much into, but this would be scant consolation for a Zinedine Zidane who is attempting to guide Los Blancos back to the top.

It's back to the drawing board for Monsieur Zidane.

