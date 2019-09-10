×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

International Friendlies, USA v Uruguay: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Ishu Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
10 Sep 2019, 11:10 IST

Uruguay will once again be counting on De Arrascaeta in Cavani and Suarez's absence
Uruguay will once again be counting on De Arrascaeta in Cavani and Suarez's absence

Match Preview

The USA are set to lock horns with Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay at St. Louis, on 10 September, as they aim to end the international break on a positive note after having succumbed to a dreadful loss at the hands of Mexico last time out.

The hosts, who are yet to come to terms with the new tactics charted out by Gregg Berhalter, will be up against a Le Celeste outfit who are themselves shorthanded due to the injury setbacks to their star forwards - Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

It should, however, be a monumental task for the United States to upstage a rather solid Uruguay backline. They themselves have seen their roster depleted as John Brooks, Sean Johnson, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen have all returned for club duty.

The away side are expected to dominate possession and maintain a high line, while USA will be tasked with defending better without the ball, especially from the flanks.

On that note, we bring you everything you need to know ahead of the match-up between USA and Uruguay.

Kick-off Information

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 19:00 (local time), 05:30 (IST)

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis

Where to watch: Live stream on SonyLiv app (India), fuboTV (USA)

Advertisement

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

USA: L-L-W-W-W

Uruguay: W-L-W-D-W

Head-to-head

USA wins: 2

Uruguay wins: 2

Draws: 2

Key player to watch out for

Maxi Gomez
Maxi Gomez

The exciting young prospect of Maxi Gomez is set to spearhead the Uruguayan attack in Suarez and Cavani's absence. The 23-year-old, who displayed his vibrant, sharp and instinctive skills at Celta Vigo, will be raring to score his third goal of the season against a feeble USA defense.

His positional intelligence and physicality could cause problems to the opposition center-halves.

It'll be quite a challenge for him as well, as Tabarez would be eager to know whether the young forward can step up when the seniors are sidelined.

Betting Information

USA win: 3.60

Uruguay win: 2.10

Draw: 3.20

Bookmaker: bet365

Tags:
International Friendlies 2019 USA Football Uruguay Football Team
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
September - Week 3
FT WAL BEL
1 - 0
 Wales vs Belarus
FT ALG BEN
1 - 0
 Algeria vs Benin
Today UZB IRA TBD Uzbekistan vs Iraq
Today OMA LEB TBD Oman vs Lebanon
Today JOR PAR 09:30 PM Jordan vs Paraguay
Today TUN COT 10:30 PM Tunisia vs Côte d'Ivoire
Tomorrow UKR NIG 12:00 AM Ukraine vs Nigeria
Tomorrow REP BUL 12:15 AM Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria
Tomorrow MOR NIG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Niger
Tomorrow UNI URU 05:30 AM United States vs Uruguay
Tomorrow ECU BOL 05:30 AM Ecuador vs Bolivia
Tomorrow COL VEN 06:30 AM Colombia vs Venezuela
Tomorrow HON CHI 07:00 AM Honduras vs Chile
Tomorrow ARG MEX 07:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico
Tomorrow BRA PER 08:30 AM Brazil vs Peru
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us