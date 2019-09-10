International Friendlies, USA v Uruguay: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Uruguay will once again be counting on De Arrascaeta in Cavani and Suarez's absence

Match Preview

The USA are set to lock horns with Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay at St. Louis, on 10 September, as they aim to end the international break on a positive note after having succumbed to a dreadful loss at the hands of Mexico last time out.

The hosts, who are yet to come to terms with the new tactics charted out by Gregg Berhalter, will be up against a Le Celeste outfit who are themselves shorthanded due to the injury setbacks to their star forwards - Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

It should, however, be a monumental task for the United States to upstage a rather solid Uruguay backline. They themselves have seen their roster depleted as John Brooks, Sean Johnson, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen have all returned for club duty.

The away side are expected to dominate possession and maintain a high line, while USA will be tasked with defending better without the ball, especially from the flanks.

On that note, we bring you everything you need to know ahead of the match-up between USA and Uruguay.

Kick-off Information

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 19:00 (local time), 05:30 (IST)

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis

Where to watch: Live stream on SonyLiv app (India), fuboTV (USA)

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

USA: L-L-W-W-W

Uruguay: W-L-W-D-W

Head-to-head

USA wins: 2

Uruguay wins: 2

Draws: 2

Key player to watch out for

Maxi Gomez

The exciting young prospect of Maxi Gomez is set to spearhead the Uruguayan attack in Suarez and Cavani's absence. The 23-year-old, who displayed his vibrant, sharp and instinctive skills at Celta Vigo, will be raring to score his third goal of the season against a feeble USA defense.

His positional intelligence and physicality could cause problems to the opposition center-halves.

It'll be quite a challenge for him as well, as Tabarez would be eager to know whether the young forward can step up when the seniors are sidelined.

