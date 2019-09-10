International Friendlies, USA v Uruguay: Where to watch in the USA

Uruguay will look to punish USA's inconsistent defensive line

The USA are set to cross swords with Uruguay at the Busch Stadium, St. Louis on September 10 as they aim to move on from the 3-0 drubbing suffered against Mexico last time out.

The visitors, however, may pose a more substantial threat in all departments in comparison to Mexico. They are in fine form, having lost just once in their last five fixtures in all competitions.

Both teams will be without a host of their first-team stars, especially the home side, as John Brooks, Sean Johnson, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen have all returned to their respective clubs. As for Oscar Tabarez, he will be without his star forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

The two sides have won, drawn and lost against each other twice. However, the fifth-best ranked side in the world are widely tipped to dominate proceedings and set the pace of the game throughout.

The hosts, who started positively against Mexico, will be hoping to capitalize on their chances, but could be kept out by a formidable Uruguayan defense. What's most important for them, though, is to defend in numbers, not give the ball away cheaply in key areas of the pitch and stay focused.

Should Gregg Berhalter's team concede the way they did in the fixture against Mexico, it may eventually be a matter of just how many La Celeste put past them.

Having provided the build-up to the game, we shall also bring you the telecast details in the USA.

Match and Telecast Details

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 19:00 local time, 05:30 IST (11 September)

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis

Where to watch: fuboTV

FS1, Univision and TUDN hold the TV rights for the coverage of this friendly, while TUDN En Vivo and ESPN+ will provide fans with an opportunity to stream the match online.