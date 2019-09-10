×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

International Friendlies, USA v Uruguay: Where to watch in the USA  

Ishu Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
17   //    10 Sep 2019, 14:49 IST

Uruguay will look to punish USA's inconsistent defensive line
Uruguay will look to punish USA's inconsistent defensive line

The USA are set to cross swords with Uruguay at the Busch Stadium, St. Louis on September 10 as they aim to move on from the 3-0 drubbing suffered against Mexico last time out.

The visitors, however, may pose a more substantial threat in all departments in comparison to Mexico. They are in fine form, having lost just once in their last five fixtures in all competitions.

Both teams will be without a host of their first-team stars, especially the home side, as John Brooks, Sean Johnson, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen have all returned to their respective clubs. As for Oscar Tabarez, he will be without his star forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

The two sides have won, drawn and lost against each other twice. However, the fifth-best ranked side in the world are widely tipped to dominate proceedings and set the pace of the game throughout.


The hosts, who started positively against Mexico, will be hoping to capitalize on their chances, but could be kept out by a formidable Uruguayan defense. What's most important for them, though, is to defend in numbers, not give the ball away cheaply in key areas of the pitch and stay focused.

Should Gregg Berhalter's team concede the way they did in the fixture against Mexico, it may eventually be a matter of just how many La Celeste put past them.

Having provided the build-up to the game, we shall also bring you the telecast details in the USA.

Match and Telecast Details

Date: 10 September 2019

Advertisement

Time: 19:00 local time, 05:30 IST (11 September)

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis

Where to watch: fuboTV

FS1, Univision and TUDN hold the TV rights for the coverage of this friendly, while TUDN En Vivo and ESPN+ will provide fans with an opportunity to stream the match online.  

Tags:
International Friendlies 2019 USA Football Uruguay Football Team Christian Pulisic Alfredo Morales
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
September - Week 3
FT WAL BEL
1 - 0
 Wales vs Belarus
FT ALG BEN
1 - 0
 Algeria vs Benin
Today UZB IRA TBD Uzbekistan vs Iraq
Today OMA LEB TBD Oman vs Lebanon
Today JOR PAR 09:30 PM Jordan vs Paraguay
Today TUN COT 10:30 PM Tunisia vs Côte d'Ivoire
Tomorrow UKR NIG 12:00 AM Ukraine vs Nigeria
Tomorrow REP BUL 12:15 AM Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria
Tomorrow MOR NIG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Niger
Tomorrow UNI URU 05:30 AM United States vs Uruguay
Tomorrow ECU BOL 05:30 AM Ecuador vs Bolivia
Tomorrow COL VEN 06:30 AM Colombia vs Venezuela
Tomorrow HON CHI 07:00 AM Honduras vs Chile
Tomorrow ARG MEX 07:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico
Tomorrow BRA PER 08:30 AM Brazil vs Peru
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us