“International war crime”, “Shocking form and creates nothing” – England fans slam Gareth Southgate for naming 23-year-old in line-up for FIFA World Cup game against Iran

Several England fans are not pleased to see Mason Mount in the Three Lions' starting line-up to face Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The latest edition of the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday (20th November). Ecuador earned a 2-0 victory over the hosts at the Al Bayt Stadium in the curtain raiser.

England will now lock horns with Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in the second match of the tournament. They will be hopeful of getting their World Cup campaign off to a winning start this evening (21st November).

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the Three Lions have named their starting line-up to face Iran. Gareth Southgate has decided to set up his team in what appears to be a 4-3-3 formation.

Jordan Pickford will start in goal, with Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kieran Trippier forming the backline. Meanwhile, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Mount will play in midfield.

Captain Harry Kane will lead for England, with Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling playing alongside him. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden have been named on the bench.

While Southgate is positive that his starting XI will get the job done, not all fans are on board with his choices. The manager's decision to start Mount has in fact left some supporters infuriated.

A section of England fans have even taken to Twitter to express their frustration:

One frustrated fan wrote:

"Mount has Southgate’s nudes. It’s the only explanation."

TP @goonertom18 @England @marksandspencer Mount over Foden is an international war crime @England @marksandspencer Mount over Foden is an international war crime

Another supporter wrote:

"Why is Mount playing? Shocking form and creates nothing from open play."

It now remains to be seen if Mount can prove his doubters wrong by impressing in the Three Lions' World Cup opener against Iran.

How did England midfielder Mount perform at club level before the FIFA World Cup?

Mount has been a regular starter for Premier League giants Chelsea this season. He has made 21 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process.

However, the 23-year-old registered just one assist in the Blues' eight matches leading up to the FIFA World Cup. It thus remains to be seen who he will fare for England in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Mount's contract situation has also led to speculation about his future at Stamford Bridge. He has his contract with the club expiring in 2024 and talks over a new deal have not progressed well. There are claims that Liverpool and Juventus are keeping tabs on him.

