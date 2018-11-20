Interview with Darren Caldeira: I have that burning desire to achieve more

Darren Caldeira

Darren Caldeira, the Mumbai-born footballer is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the I-League. He has plenty of experience as he has played for the likes of Mahindra United, Air India, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai FC, ATK, Chennai City FC, and Mohun Bagan.

He is also one among the few Indian footballers to have plied their trade in foreign countries. He trained with an academy affiliated with Valencia CF and also trained under a few of the Valencia CF coaches.

Sportskeeda caught up with the midfielder for an exclusive interview. Here are some of the excerpts.

1. What made you take up football as your career?

I wasn’t good at anything else, to be honest. But yeah, I have been playing the game since I was in school and instantly fell in love with it. I didn't really look back. Somehow I completed my education while playing but then I also knew that playing football was what I wanted.

2. How was it to be a part of Valencia CF?

It was an incredible experience playing in Spain. Trained with some good coaches at Valencia CF and played for an academy affiliated with the club. Met some wonderful people out there and they made me feel at home.

3. Briefly describe your footballing career.

I’m very grateful for whatever I’ve received because of football. Had my fair share of ups and downs but one thing I’ve always stood by is to ‘ Keep at it ‘ whatever the circumstances are. After all these years still feel I have that burning desire to achieve more.

4. You are one of the most experienced players in Mohun Bagan. How do you guide the youngsters?

We’ve got some quality youngsters here at Mohun Bagan. Amey Ranawade and Pintu Mahato. Guide them with certain aspects of the game, nutrition, rest. Youngsters these days are very professional and at times I pick up stuff from them. Never too late to learn.

5. Among all the teams you have played for, which remains close to your heart and why?

All the clubs I’ve played for holds a special place. Mumbai FC is my home team and that's the club where I made my debut and it gave me a platform to showcase my skills. Obviously, Bengaluru FC because it taught me to be professional on and off the pitch and it is the club where we won my 1st I-League title.