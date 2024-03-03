Ipswich Town vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

Ipswich Town will welcome Bristol City to Portman Road in the EFL Championship on Tuesday.

The hosts have been in impressive form recently, recording five wins on the trot. In their previous outing, they registered a 2-0 away triumph over Plymouth Argyle. Brendan Galloway's own goal gave them the lead in the 63rd minute, and Kieffer Moore doubled the lead 11 minutes later.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three consecutive defeats. In their previous outing, they lost 1-0 at home to Cardiff City, failing to score for the second time in three games.

The hosts moved to second place in the league standings with a 2-0 win over Plymouth last week, as Leeds United dropped points against Huddersfield. Ipswich have capitalized on league leaders Leicester City's drop in form and have reduced the gap at the top of the league table to just three points.

Ipswich Town vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 67 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, with 30 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 23 wins, and 14 meetings have ended in draws.

Ipswich have just one win in their last five meetings against the visitors, with that triumph coming in the reverse fixture in October earlier this season. Nathan Broadhead's first-half strike helped them register a 1-0 away win.

Bristol City have just one win in their last seven games in all competitions, suffering three defeats and three games ending in draws.

Ipswich Town are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in the Championship, recording 11 wins.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 70-39 in 35 league games but have conceded five goals more (45) in that period.

Ipswich have scored at least two goals in their last seven home games in the Championship.

Ipswich Town vs Bristol City Prediction

The Tractor Boys head into the match on a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship, recording five wins on the trot. They have scored 17 goals in these games and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing. Interestingly, they have suffered two consecutive losses in home meetings against the visitors.

Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns, and George Hirst remain key attacking absentees for this match for head coach Kieran McKenna. Nonetheless, Kieffer Moore has enjoyed a good run recently, with three goals in his last five appearances for the club, and will be a key player here.

The Robins have suffered three consecutive losses in the Championship, failing to score twice. They have just two wins in their last 12 away games in the league, which is cause for concern.

Kal Naismith was back in full training after a three-month injury layoff last week but was not included in the squad against Cardiff City. He is likely to start from the bench in this match. There is no other team news update for head coach Liam Manning.

Considering the contrast in current form between the two teams, the hosts are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Bristol City

Ipswich Town vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Chaplin to score or assist any time - Yes

