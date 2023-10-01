Ipswich Town vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3, 2023 

Ipswich Town host Hull City at the Portman Road Stadium on Tuesday (October 3) in the Championship.

The hosts ave enjoyed a remarkable campaign, making a surprising push for promotion. After a brilliant 3-2 comeback win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup last week, Kieran McKenna's men drew 1-1 against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams came off the bench to score a late lever for the Blues.

Ipswich sit second in the league table with 22 points from nine games. They are just two points behind Leicester City at the top of the pile and will leapfrog them with a win.

Hull, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Norwich City in their league opener in August but have since turned their season around. They drew 1-1 against newly promoted Plymouth Argyle last time out after squandering scoring chances in the second half.

Ipswich Town vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will mark the 40th competitive meeting between the two teams, with Ipswich trailing 19-9.

The two sides last faced off in a League One clash in 2021, which Ipswich won 1-0, ending a 14-game winless run in the fixture.

Hull have conceded nine goals in the Championship this season, the third-fewest in the competition, behind Sunderland (8) and Leicester (6).

Ipswich are the second-highest-scoring side in the second tier this season, scoring 18 times.

Ipswich Town vs Hull City Prediction

Ipswich are on a seven-game unbeaten streak, picking up six consecutive wins. They have won five of their six home games this season.

Hull, meanwhile, are on an eight-game unbeaten run, winning four times. They have won their last three away games but might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Ipswich 1-1 Hull

Ipswich Town vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Hull's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Ipswich's last eight games.)