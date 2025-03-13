Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest battle for three points in a Premier League round 29 clash on Saturday at Portman Road.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend. Ismaila Sarr settled the contest with eight minutes left.

Forest, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Manchester City. Callum Hudson-Odoi's 83rd-minute strike put the defending champions under more pressure.

The victory left The Tricky Trees in third spot in the standings, with 51 points from 28 games, while Ipswich are 18th with 17 points.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 83rd meeting between the two sides. Nottingham lead 41-22.

Their most recent meeting this month saw Nottingham progress with a 5-4 shootout victory following a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup Round of 16.

Four of ther last six head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Seven of Ipswich's last eight games across competitions have seen both sides score.

Forest are on a 10-game unbeaten run in the Premier League against newly promoted sides, winning seven, including the last six.

Ipswich are the only side in England's top four divisions without a league win in 2025, losing seven.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Ipswich are six points away from safety and face an uphil task to preserve their top-flight status. The Tractor Boys have four of their next six league games coming against sides currently in the top-six.

Nottingham, for their part, boosted their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League with their win over City. That gave them a four-point cushion over fifth spot, and this lead is made more impressive by the fact that England are likely to get five UCL spots at the end of the season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost their last three away games but should have too much firepower for Ipswich.

Prediction: Ipswich 0-1 Nottingham

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nottigham to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

