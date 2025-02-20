Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22 2025

Ipswich Town face off with Tottenham in a Premier League clash at Portman Road this Saturday.

Struggling Ipswich are currently in 18th place, but being only two points behind 17th place Wolves, they still hold hopes of Premier League survival. Tottenham, meanwhile, have won back-to-back league games for the first time since September, and are hopeful that their stuttering campaign has now turned a corner.

So which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fascinatingly, Ipswich's recent record against Tottenham is actually excellent. They've beaten Spurs in their last four competitive meetings dating back to 2000, and of course, picked up their first league win this season over them back in November.

Ipswich ended their 2024 with a huge win over Chelsea, a victory that gave Kieran McKenna's side hope coming into the New Year. Unfortunately, since then they have not won a single match, meaning their only two wins this season have come over Chelsea and their London rivals Spurs.

Tottenham defeated Manchester United for the third time this season last weekend. The win helped to erase the memories of the devastating results of the previous week, which saw Spurs dumped out of both domestic cups. Ange Postecoglou's side have now won their last two league games, and have also kept two clean sheets in those matches, too.

Ipswich are the second-lowest scoring side in the Premier League this season, with only 23 goals to their name. Despite this, young striker Liam Delap has impressed by scoring ten goals, including a crucial one last weekend against Aston Villa.

Tottenham's 1-0 win over Manchester United was their first Premier League victory this season to come by a single goal. In contrast, they've only suffered one defeat by more than a single goal in the league, the 6-3 loss to Liverpool in December.

Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Prediction

While Ipswich picked up their first win of the season over Tottenham in November, it's hard to imagine them doing the same this weekend.

Kieran McKenna's side have continued to show heart and toughness, as we saw last weekend when they pulled off a draw against Aston Villa despite going down to ten men.

However, Tottenham now look resurgent thanks to their injury crisis finally coming to an end, and January addition Kevin Danso appears to have shored up a wobbly defence.

Tottenham remain a wildly inconsistent team, meaning anything could happen here. Despite this, based on their last two league matches, they seem more likely to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-2 Tottenham

Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals in the last six matches between Ipswich and Tottenham).

Tip 3: Tottenham to score first - Yes (Tottenham have scored first in five of their last six Premier League games).

