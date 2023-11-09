Ipswich vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Ipswich Town will welcome Swansea City to Portman Road for an EFL Championship matchday 16 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Rotherham United last weekend. Sam Nombe and Samy Morsy scored first-half goals to ensure that the scores were level at the break. Jack Taylor seemingly scored the match-winner for the visitors in the 87th minute but Christ Tiehi scored an injury-time equalizer.

Swansea City, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw at home to Sunderland, having played with 10 men for an hour following Charlie Patino's sending off.

The stalemate means the Swans currently occupy 14th spot in the table with 19 points to show for their efforts in 15 games. Ipswich still sit in second spot on 36 points, three points behind league leaders Leicester City.

Ipswich vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their last clash came in April 2019 when Swansea City claimed a 1-0 away win en-route to Ipswich Town's relegation to League One.

Swansea City are unbeaten in their last four away league games, winning each of the last three.

Ipswich Town have conceded two goals in four of their last five league games.

Swansea City are aiming to win four straight away games in the Championship for the first time since November 2010.

Ipswich have the joint-best home record in the league this term, having won six and drawn one of their seven games in front of their fans.

Swansea City are one of just two Championship sides yet to concede inside the opening 15 minutes.

Ipswich vs Swansea City Prediction

Ipswich Town's quest for automatic promotion to the Premier League hit a snag with two consecutive draws. However, Kieran McKenna's side still have an eight-point cushion over third-placed Leeds United.

Swansea City have been inconsistent throughout the season but have posted positive results on their most recent travels. They will also be bouyed by their hosts' defensive struggles, with five of Ipswich Town's last six games in all competitions producing over 3.5 goals.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 3-1 Swansea City

Ipswich vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ipswich Town to score over 1.5 goals