Iran vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Iran welcome Kyrgyzstan to Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday. The home side have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Uzbekistan in the last round of the qualifiers in June 2024.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, also played out a goalless draw against Algerian club Oran in a hybrid friendly in June 2024. Their last competitive game came in a 1-1 draw away to Oman in the last round of the qualifiers.

They took the lead through Eldiyar Zarypbekov's 20th-minute strike while Alimardon Shukurov's 57th-minute own goal drew the game level.

The draw saw the White Falcons advance to this stage as runners-up in Group D with 11 points from six games. Iran qualified as Group E winners with 14 points from six games.

The two sides have been drawn in Group A alongside the UAE, North Korea, Uzbekistan and Qatar. The top two will book their spot automatically in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Iran vs Kyrgyzstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Iran were victorious in all four previous head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash came in June 2023 when Iran claimed a 5-1 away win in the CAFA Nations Cup.

All four head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Kyrgyzstan's last eight games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Four of Iran's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Kyrgyzstan are unbeaten in their last six games (four draws).

Iran form guide: W-W-W-W-L Kyrgyzstan form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Kyrgyzstan form guide: Kyrgyzstan dropped one spot to 102nd in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Iran remained in 20th place.

Iran vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Iran have made it to the last three editions of the FIFA World Cup and will be aiming to make it four on the bounce and seventh overall. They have a 100% winning record in this fixture and home advantage means they will expect to keep their winning run going.

Kyrgyzstan have never made it to the World Cup as an independent nation. Their chances of progressing from this group appear slim due to the quality of opponents grouped with them.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Iran 3-0 Kyrgyzstan

Iran vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iran to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Iran to score in both halves

