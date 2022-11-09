Create

Iran vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10, 2022

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Nov 09, 2022 11:52 AM IST
Iran will continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a friendly against Nicaragua on Thursday at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

Team Melli qualified for the World Cup for sixth time in their history and third in a row after cruising through their qualifying campaign in the AFC zone. Carlos Queiroz's side topped Group A in the third round with eight wins from ten games, garnering 25 points, two more than second-placed South Korea.

Since then, though, Iran have blown hot and cold in friendlies, winning just one in three - a 1-0 win over Uruguay in September.

Iran will have friendlies against Nicaragua and Tunisia in November!- Iran vs. Nicaragua is on Nov. 10th in Tehran- Iran vs. Tunisia is on Nov. 16th in DohaIran vs. Russia is not happening ❌ https://t.co/wYplljkVvU

In their two other friendlies, Team Melli were beaten 2-1 by Algeria before Senegal held them to a 1-1 draw in their last match. With the Qatar showpiece fast approaching, Iran will look to find their best form in their final two warm-up games before the tournament kicks off.

Iran have been drawn in a tough group alongside England, Wales and the United States in Group B. They will start their campaign on November 21 against the Three Lions.

FIFA World Rankings - Group B🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 5🇺🇸 USA 16🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales 19🇮🇷 Iran 20

Meanwhile, Nicaragua's wait for a first World Cup appearance continued after bowing out in the first round of the CONCACAF qualifiers. Los Pinoleros finished three points behind Haiti in Group E with six points in three games.

Since then, Marco Antonio Figueroa's side have impressed in the Nations League, topping Group C with 10 points in four games. They are well placed to get promoted to League A and qualify for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Iran vs Nicaragua Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Iran and Nicaragua will meet for the first time.
  • Iran have scored just once in their last three games.
  • Nicaragua have lost their last three games (all friendlies).
  • Iran are unbeaten in their last 15 games at home - their last defeat on home turf came in a friendly to Iraq, who won 1-0 in March 2017.
  • Iran have won four of their seven games this year, losing only twice.
  • Iran will play two more friendlies before the World Cup - Nicaragua on Thursday and Tunisia next Wednesday.

Iran vs Nicaragua Prediction

With the World Cup on the horizon, Iran will look to wrap up their preparations on a high and go all out against Nicaragua, who have little to play for.

Prediction: Iran 2-0 Nicaragua

Iran vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iran

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

