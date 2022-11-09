Iran vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10, 2022

Iran will continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a friendly against Nicaragua on Thursday at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

Team Melli qualified for the World Cup for sixth time in their history and third in a row after cruising through their qualifying campaign in the AFC zone. Carlos Queiroz's side topped Group A in the third round with eight wins from ten games, garnering 25 points, two more than second-placed South Korea.

Since then, though, Iran have blown hot and cold in friendlies, winning just one in three - a 1-0 win over Uruguay in September.

Next Generation Football @nextgenpod



- Iran vs. Nicaragua is on Nov. 10th in Tehran

- Iran vs. Tunisia is on Nov. 16th in Doha



Iran vs. Russia is not happening Iran will have friendlies against Nicaragua and Tunisia in November!- Iran vs. Nicaragua is on Nov. 10th in Tehran- Iran vs. Tunisia is on Nov. 16th in DohaIran vs. Russia is not happening Iran will have friendlies against Nicaragua and Tunisia in November!- Iran vs. Nicaragua is on Nov. 10th in Tehran- Iran vs. Tunisia is on Nov. 16th in DohaIran vs. Russia is not happening ❌ https://t.co/wYplljkVvU

In their two other friendlies, Team Melli were beaten 2-1 by Algeria before Senegal held them to a 1-1 draw in their last match. With the Qatar showpiece fast approaching, Iran will look to find their best form in their final two warm-up games before the tournament kicks off.

Iran have been drawn in a tough group alongside England, Wales and the United States in Group B. They will start their campaign on November 21 against the Three Lions.

Phil Blanche @philblanche



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 5

USA 16

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales 19

Iran 20 FIFA World Rankings - Group B🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 5USA 16🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales 19Iran 20 FIFA World Rankings - Group B🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 5🇺🇸 USA 16🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales 19🇮🇷 Iran 20

Meanwhile, Nicaragua's wait for a first World Cup appearance continued after bowing out in the first round of the CONCACAF qualifiers. Los Pinoleros finished three points behind Haiti in Group E with six points in three games.

Since then, Marco Antonio Figueroa's side have impressed in the Nations League, topping Group C with 10 points in four games. They are well placed to get promoted to League A and qualify for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Iran vs Nicaragua Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Iran and Nicaragua will meet for the first time.

Iran have scored just once in their last three games.

Nicaragua have lost their last three games (all friendlies).

Iran are unbeaten in their last 15 games at home - their last defeat on home turf came in a friendly to Iraq, who won 1-0 in March 2017.

Iran have won four of their seven games this year, losing only twice.

Iran will play two more friendlies before the World Cup - Nicaragua on Thursday and Tunisia next Wednesday.

Iran vs Nicaragua Prediction

With the World Cup on the horizon, Iran will look to wrap up their preparations on a high and go all out against Nicaragua, who have little to play for.

Prediction: Iran 2-0 Nicaragua

Iran vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iran

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes