Iran vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2022

Iran and Uruguay go head-to-head at the NV Arena in an exciting international friendly on Friday.

La Celeste head into the weekend on an eight-game unbeaten run and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Iran were sent crashing down to earth in their last outing as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Algeria on June 12.

Prior to that, they secured their place in the forthcoming World Cup as they picked up 25 points from 10 games to finish top of their qualifying group.

Iran head into the weekend unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 games since the start of 2020, claiming 15 wins and one draw in that time.

Meanwhile, Uruguay’s preparations for the World Cup continued in fine fashion as they saw off Panama 5-0 on June 11.

They are currently unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, stretching back to a 3-0 loss against Bolivia in November 2021.

Uruguay have been drawn into Group H of the World Cup, alongside Portugal and South Korea, while Iran are in Group B.

Iran vs Uruguay Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came in February 2003, when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Uruguay are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw.

Iran have won three of their last four friendlies, scoring eight goals and conceding twice in that time.

Uruguay head into the weekend on a run of three wins and one draw from their last four away games since November 2021.

La Celeste have also kept five clean sheets in their most recent five outings, while scoring 11 goals in that time.

Iran vs Uruguay Prediction

While the full-time results will be somewhat unimportant, we anticipate a thrilling contest with both nations looking to get their friendlies underway on a high. Uruguay, who boast a lot of experience and class in their squad, head into this game on a solid run of form and we are backing them to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Iran 0-3 Uruguay

Iran vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uruguay

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Uruguay have not conceded in their last five games)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Uruguay’s last five matches)

