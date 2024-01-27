Iraq and Jordan meet at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Monday for a clash in the round of 16 of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

With three wins from three in Group D, Iraq cantered into the knockout stages in emphatic fashion. The Lions of Mesopotamia began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Indonesia, before a stunning 2-1 win over heavyweights Japan. In their final group fixture, Iraq beat Vietnam at the death in a thrilling 3-2 win to maintain their perfect record.

For the ninth time in a row, the Middle Eastern side has reached the knockout stages of the competition, and will now be aiming to go one better than last time by reaching the quarter-finals.

Jordan finished third in Group E after collecting just four points. The Chivalrous Ones began the competition with a 4-0 drubbing of Malaysia, and then held Asian giants South Korea to a 2-2 draw. However, they surprisingly suffered a defeat to Bahrain in their last game as Abdulla Helal's strike condemned them to a 1-0 loss.

Fortunately for Jordan, their goal-difference was the best among all the third placed sides in the competition, and they reached the last-16, their second consecutive appearance at this stage of the cup.

Iraq vs Jordan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 clashes between the sides before, with Iraq winning on 28 occasions over Jordan and losing only seven times

Jordan's last win over Iraq came in October 2015, a 3-0 victory in a friendly game; Iraq are five games unbeaten to Jordan since then

Joerdan have won only two of their last 12 international games

Iraq have lost just one of their last 10 games

Iraq's Aymen Hussein is currently the leading scorer of the 2023 Asian Cup with five goals, having struck in all three group matches too

Jordan have reached the quarter-finals in two of their previous four appearances: 2007 and 2011

In their last seven Asian Cup appearance, Iraq haven't reached the quarter-finals just once: 2019

Iraq vs Jordan Prediction

It's a clash of two highly attacking sides, so expect plenty of goalmouth action. Iraq are the favorites after their incredible show in the group stages, although Jordan are capable of ruffling their feathers. It shall be close, but the Lions of Mesopotamia are expected to ultimately prevail.

Prediction: Iraq 3-1 Jordan

Iraq vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iraq

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes