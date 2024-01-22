Iraq vs Vietnam Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Iraq and Vietnam go head-to-head at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in the final round of matches in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup on Wednesday.

While Jesus Casas’ men will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the tournament, the Golden Star Warriors will be playing for pride, having lost their opening two games.

Iraq made it two wins from two in the Asian Cup as they edged out Japan 2-1 when the sides locked horns last Friday.

This followed a 3-1 victory over Indonesia in their Group D opener on January 15 courtesy of goals from Mohanad Ali, Osama Rashid and Aymen Hussein.

The Lions of Mesopotamia have booked their spot in the knockout stages, as they sit top of the group, three points above second-placed Japan and with a strong goal difference (+3).

In stark contrast, it has been a forgettable campaign for Vietnam, who have lost their two games so far and sit rooted to the bottom of Group D.

Phillipe Troussier’s men kicked off their campaign with a 4-2 thrashing at the hands of Japan on January 14, five days before losing 1-0 against Indonesia.

Vietnam, who are currently 94th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will now look to stop the rot and bow out of the tournament with their heads held high.

Iraq vs Vietnam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last five meetings between the two nations, Iraq have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Vietnam are yet to taste victory against the Lions of Mesopotamia, while both sides played out a 1-1 draw in the World Cup qualifiers back in October 2015.

Their only Asian Cup encounter came in January 2019, when Iraq picked up a narrow 3-2 victory at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Iraq have won their last 10 competitive matches, stretching back to a goalless draw against Oman in the Gulf Cup group stages in January 2023.

Vietnam are on a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions, conceding eight goals and scoring three since November’s 2-0 victory over the Philippines.

Iraq vs Vietnam Prediction

Iraq will be excited as they take on rank outsiders Vietnam, who have endured a forgettable campaign.

Casas’ side are currently firing on all cylinders and we are tipping them to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Iraq 3-1 Vietnam

Iraq vs Vietnam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Iraq to win

Tip 2: First to score - Iraq (The Lions of Mesopotamia have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Iraq’s last seven games)