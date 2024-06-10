Iraq vs Vietnam prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Iraq and Vietnam draw the curtain in Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Basra International Stadium on Tuesday. The hosts head into the group finale on a four-match winning streak against Sang Sik Kim’s men and will look to extend this dominant run.

Iraq continued with their fine run of results in the qualifiers as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10-man Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium last Thursday.

Jesús Casas Garcia’s side have won their five qualifying matches so far, scoring a staggering 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Iraq currently lead the way at the top of the Group F standings with a healthy eight-point lead over second-placed Indonesia heading into the group finale.

Elsewhere, Vietnam picked up three huge points in their push for a second-place finish in Group F as they edged out the Philippines 3-2 last Thursday.

Before that, Kim’s men were on a seven-match losing streak — a run that saw them crash out of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in the group stages.

Vietnam have picked up six points from their five qualifying matches to sit third in the group standings, one point behind second-placed Indonesia.

Iraq vs Vietnam Head-To-Head

Iraq have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins and one draw in the last six meetings between the two sides.

Iraq Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Vietnam Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Iraq vs Vietnam Team News

Iraq

Iraq came out unscathed from the game against Indonesia last time out, giving Garcia the luxury of a full-strength squad on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Vietnam

Like the hosts, Vietnam head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Iraq vs Vietnam Predicted XI

Iraq Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jalal Hassan; Ahmed Al-Hajjaj, Rebin Sulaka, Saad Natiq, Hussein Ali; Amir Al-Ammari, Osama Rashid; Bashar Resan, Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh; Aymen Hussein

Vietnam Predicted XI (4-3-3): Đặng Văn Lâm; Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Duc Chien Nguyen, Bùi Tiền Dũng; Phạm Xuân Mạnh, Đỗ Hùng Dũng, Nguyễn Hoàng ĐỨC, Khuất Văn Khang; Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Nguyễn Tiến Linh, Nguyễn Quang Hải

Iraq vs Vietnam Prediction

While Vietnam will be looking to pick up where they left off against the Philippines, they face the daunting challenge of taking on an Iraq side who are currently firing on all cylinders. Iraq are one of just three sides with a perfect record in the qualifiers and we are tipping them to come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Iraq 3-1 Vietnam