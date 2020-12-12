Is Antonio Conte holding Inter Milan back?

Antonio Conte’s work at Inter Milan has come under intense scrutiny following a disappointing draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, which saw the side exit the Champions League. For Inter, it was the third successive season where they have failed to get into the knockout stages of the competition. For Conte, it was his second season in a row.

Expectations at Inter were high following a late resurgence in last year's campaign. Despite finishing runners-up in both the Serie A and the Europa League, Conte was saved by the mere fact that it was this first season in charge of the club.

However, matters only got complicated this year as Inter replicated last season's slow start in the Champions League as well. The club picked only two points from their first four fixtures in the tournament. Their form in the Serie A was also topsy-turvy as they dropped nine points from their first ten matches.

So what is holding Inter back, especially when the club has splashed nearly 230 million euros in the transfer market to satiate Conte’s transfer demands? Well, it may just be Antonio Conte himself.

While Conte may have earned a reputation of being an astute tactician whose tactics have worked wonders for mediocre line-ups in the past, it seems as if things are getting way too predictable when it comes to the manager's tactics.

When was the last time Conte tried anything but three at the back? When was the last time his teams did anything other than use their wingbacks to put crosses into the box? When was the last time he played with two number 10s up front?

All this goes to show how predictable Inter, just like his former teams Chelsea and Juventus, have become. A lack of tactical improvisation is hurting Inter big time- especially in important matches. It seems like Inter is playing to some memorized templates set by their coach.

Ever since Conte has taken over at the club, Inter has played only one brand of vertical football. Conte’s tactics heavily rely on the use of huge spaces outside of midfield. Inter develops the game through the flanks, where the players change positions and attack the opponents.

The persistence of using these tactics means someone of the caliber of Christian Eriksen in on the bench for most matches. Conte ensures that the delivery goes straight from the flanks to the forwards, and Eriksen's presence in midfield would prevent such direct attacks.

While Conte might have reasons for not playing the former Spurs midfielder, Eriksen's absence also results in a lack of versatility in the team. One of the regular complaints from both fans and critics is that the team play just one type of football and hope to close out games.

The arrival of players like Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young, Victor Moses gives a clear indication that Conte wants experience rather than flair and technical brilliance. A line-up comprising of several Premier League rejects also underlines Inter’s primary ambitions - to solely win the Serie A.

However, as things stand, Inter are nowhere near their best to win the Scudetto. Conte’s cautious and pragmatic approach comes with its own hurdles and Inter have a long way to go from here.

While they will shift their focus back to domestic competition in a bid to land the Scudetto, Conte’s aversion to switching things up is definitely holding Inter back.