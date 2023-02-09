Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr against Al Wehda today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al Nassr travel to take on Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (February 9). The league leaders will want to return to winning ways after picking up a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh in their last league outing.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the starting centre-forward for Al Nassr since his free transfer to the Saudi Arabian giants earlier this year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner should therefore continue to keep his place in the starting XI against Al Wehda.

Ronaldo, however, will not be partnering alongside his regular strike partner in Brazilian attacker Anderson Talisca after he picked up a red card in their last game against Al Fateh. Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Pity Martinez could see partner the former Manchester United forward up front.

Cr Ashok @Ashok7Cr Cristiano Ronaldo training ahead for the game against Al wehda Cristiano Ronaldo training ahead for the game against Al wehda https://t.co/aVgtCuIXwp

Al Nassr are currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League charts with the skin of their teeth. Rudi Garcia's side are tied on points with second-placed Al Shabab. Both sides have amassed 34 points. Al Nassr, however, have a better goal difference with a game in hand. Therefore, a win against Al Wehda could see them build a three-point lead at the top of the standings.

Al Wehda, on the other hand, have been struggling so far this season. They are currently on a two-match losing run in the league and find themselves 13th in the standings, having amassed 15 points from 15 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally opened his account for new side Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored his first competitive goal in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese forward scored an injury time penalty to level the score 2-2 against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (February 3).

Despite opening his tally for his new side, Ronaldo had a difficult time against Al Fateh. The forward did miss a glorious chance in the first half after he skied his shot from close range. He did not miss his chance from the penalty spot during the latter stages of the game.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his first birthday at Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his first birthday at Al Nassr ❤️ https://t.co/9DA1KCjyBF

Cristiano Ronaldo has understandably taken some time to settle into his new surroundings at Al Nassr. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star took three games to score his first goal for his new club.

Rudi Garcia, however, will be hoping that Ronaldo has finally found his feet in the Saudi Pro League as his side looks to win the title for the first time since 2019.

