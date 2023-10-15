Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against Bosnia and Herzegovina tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo should feature when Portugal travel to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Euro 2024 qualifier game on Monday (October 16). The Iberian side have already booked their place in the showpiece tournament in Germany next year.

Portugal secured a closely contested 3-2 victory over Slovakia in Porto on Friday to book their place at Euro 2024. Ronaldo netted a brace on that occasion to help his side claim all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo will now look to carry his good run of form when Roberto Martinez's side face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could start the game against the Balkan nation.

However, there is a possibility that Ronaldo could be rested for the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. With qualification already secured, Martinez might decide to not risk his talismanic forward and instead name him amongst the substitutes.

Should Cristiano Ronaldo start, he is guaranteed to captain his national team and lead the attack on Monday evening. Portugal have a number of great attacking talents to partner the Al-Nassr superstar or replace him should he be rested.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos, and Joao Felix have all done wonders for the Portuguese national team when called upon by their manager.

Following their win against Slovakia, Portugal are guaranteed to finish inside the top two of Group J, which means they have qualified for Euro 2024. The 2016 European champions currently have a 100 percent record in the qualification campaign, winning all seven of their games.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the other hand, are still in hunt for the second qualification spot in the group. They have picked up nine points from their seven games and are currently four points behind second-placed Slovakia.

It is worth mentioning that Portugal have already beaten Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. They secured a 3-0 win back in June with Bruno Fernandes netting a brace on that occasion and Bernardo Silva adding the third.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a glittering international career with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed an incredible club career, having represented some of the top clubs in Europe, including Manchester United and Real Madrid. His international career, however, is equally astonishing.

Ronaldo has earned 202 caps for his national side and has scored 125 goals in the process. He is already men's international football's leading goalscorer, 21 ahead of his long-term rival Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also won a couple of international accolades for his nation. The former Juventus superstar played a vital role as Portugal won Euro 2016, their first international trophy. He also guided his country to a UEFA Nations League title in 2019.