Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Portugal take on Switzerland in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday (6 December). The Euro 2016 winners topped Group H with six points and are thus facing the runners-up of Group G in Switzerland.

Portugal ended their group stages with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of South Korea. Cristiano Ronaldo did start the game against the Asian giants but was substituted off after 65 minutes and was replaced by Andre Silva.

Ronaldo has started in all three group matches at the FIFA World Cup and is therefore expected to keep his place in the starting XI against Switzerland. The former Manchester United forward could be partnered alongside Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes to form an attacking trio.

Despite being an important player in Portugal's squad, manager Fernando Santos has not yet guaranteed the captaincy for the five-time Ballon d'Or. According to the Guardian, Santos was not impressed by Ronaldo's behavior whilst coming off against South Korea. The Portugal manager was quoted as saying the following:

“Have I seen the images? Yes, I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it."

He added:

"But from that moment onwards everything is finished regarding that issue. These matters are resolved behind closed doors. It’s resolved. Full stop on this matter and now everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, has an excellent record against Switzerland. The Portugal skipper scored a hat-trick against the Swiss in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League back in 2019. He even scored a brace against them in the Nations League earlier this year in a convincing 4-0 victory for Fernando Santos' side.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just once at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Despite playing in all three group matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to score just once in the entire tournament.

His solitary goal came in Portugal's opening game against Ghana. Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot during Portugal's 3-2 victory over their African opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo did think he scored a header against Uruguay in a 2-0 victory. However, the goal was later awarded to Bruno Fernandes after replays showed that the forward had not touched the ball with his head.

At the time of writing, Ronaldo has eight goals from 20 appearances at the FIFA World Cup, dating all the way back to 2006.

