Is Eden Hazard truly Chelsea's most talented player in the club's history?

James Alonge
ANALYST
Feature
1.16K   //    17 Sep 2018, 19:15 IST


Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino is of the opinion that Belgian winger Eden Hazard is most gifted player to represent the Blues.The Belgian was again in scintillating form, giving a match-winning performance against Neil Warnock's Cardiff City on Saturday, scoring a hat trick to take his overall goal tally to five in as many appearances for the Blues since the start of the new Premier League season.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea in 2012 from Lille and has since gone ahead to make over 300 appearances for the club, contributing 94 goals. Since his arrival, Eden Hazard has warmed the hearts of Chelsea fans and opposition fans alike.

According to the former Blues striker, he was quoted in his Times column as saying “Chelsea have had many exceptional players, from Peter Osgood to John Terry and Didier Drogba, but Eden Hazard is the most gifted in the club’s history."

“He has a bit of everything, the full package, and keeping him at Stamford Bridge was the best bit of business in the summer transfer window. He made no fuss about staying despite Real Madrid’s interest and has got on with the job.

“His goal ratio is not far off Drogba’s despite not being a striker. He has won trophies and player of the year awards but he still does not receive the praise that he deserves. Maybe because he switched off a little under José Mourinho he is not viewed as highly as he should be, but Chelsea fans should know that they are watching not only one of the best players in Europe at the moment, but the best they have had.”

You can hardly disagree with Cascarino's comment on Eden Hazard. The Belgian has shone brillantly for Chelsea in the past seasons and he is unarguably Chelsea's best player in the team right now.

But is the Belgian the most talented player ever to represent the Blues to compared to the likes of Didier Drogba and John Terry?


Chelsea FC Premier League Victory Parade
Didier Drogba and John Terry are definitely legends of the club. Look at what both of them achieved with the club: winning premier league titles and Europe's biggest competition, the UEFA Champions league - a trophy Eden Hazard has never won. Drogba was noted for his physical strength, speed, ability in the air, powerful and accurate strikes, and his ability to retain possession of the ball.Richard Beech of the Daily Mirror says that his "powerful and intrusive approach made him the lone striker José Mourinho grew to admire, and made it nearly impossible for opposing teams to isolate him and freeze him out of the game."

Aside from that, Drogba has an incredible record of performing in big games. He has a goal-scoring record at club level of 10 goals in 10 finals and winning 10 trophies, which is an attribute of one of the greatest talents to have represented the Blues.

However, Eden Hazard is truly a modern-game gifted player. His ability to beat his markers with ease, gliding past players like knife through bread is usually a beauty to behold when he is in top form. He has scored some brillant individual goals in the Premier League that not many players in the world can.

Chelsea are very proud to have him in their ranks, and if they hope to achieve their objectives for the season, they need the Belgian to continue in his rich vein of form. Drogba,Terry, and Lampard are Chelsea's greats, but you cannot argue much about the talents that Eden Hazard is blessed with.




