Is FC Barcelona back to its best?

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.67K // 21 Sep 2018, 22:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona has started their season with a bang. Notching up 6 victories in their first 6 games for the first time in 50 years. Ahead of Real Madrid at match day 4 on La Liga. A Spanish Supercopa victory for trophy starters as well. Let us try and analyse the early success, with a deeper insight.

Positives

#1 Squad Depth

Barcelona's star signings: Arthur, Malcom, Lenglet and Vidal

Barcelona is clearly off and running in the new season. The appointment of new technical secretaries Ramos Planes and Eric Abidal certainly helped them have a good pre-season in terms of marketing. Barcelona made profit in the transfer window as well as rejuvenated the squad. Importantly, Barcelona offloaded players to keep their squad strength under control. They sold Digne, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina and loaned out youngsters Marc Cucurella and Sergi Palencia for playing time. Paulinho left for his former team at China.

Barcelona signed good young talents as well. Clement Lenglet was roped in from Sevilla to add depth at the centre back position. Arthur Melo from Brazil, though unproven, is the controlling midfielder than Barcelona has been searching for since Xavi Hernandez’s departure, following their failed pursuit of Marco Verratti. Malcom was brought to the Camp Nou from Bordeaux following some unusual turn of events. Nevertheless, Malcom will add depth to the wings and his long-shot ability is to vary by.

Barcelona’s last signing was Arturo Vidal which is the only questionable one on the list. They got him for a reasonable price but being 30 years old and clearly not having the technicality that Barcelona favours, his signing is a surprise. The only justification for his signing is the physical dimension that he would provide defensively and during set pieces. Also much of the midfield being youngsters, a person with experience in Europe might come in handy.

The squad depth that Barcelona has this season is a good one.

#2 Lionel Messi

Enjoying the armband around the sleeve: Lionel Messi

With the departure of club legend Andres Iniesta to Japanese Club Vissel Kobe, Barcelona was in need of a new captain. The players voted Lionel Messi to be the new Barcelona captain. During the Joan Gamper trophy match, Lionel Messi clarified his target for the 2018-19 season, win the UEFA Champions League. So far, Messi is not showing any signs of slowing down. He has started the season like any other, with perfect consistency. He has already scored 4 times in the league in as many matches. He has started his Champions League in a way that Barcelona fans would appreciate, with a hattrick. Lionel Messi has never been the concern for Barcelona, this season is no different.

#3 The rise of Ousmane Dembele

Looking for haters: Ousmane Dembele

The other positive about Barcelona is the performance of Ousmane Dembele. Ousmane Dembele was brought in last season following his impressive showing for Borussia Dortmund. The young kid was extremely unlucky last season to miss most of the playing time, due to his hamstring injuries. Primarily, a weapon in dribbling, acceleration and assisting, his goal-scoring ability also came into question last season? Dembele has answered all questions, imposed on him. He has scored some amazing goals, including his Supercopa winner against Sevilla and the Goal of the Week contender against PSV, two days back. He has shown the potential to go on and provide a breakthrough performance.

#4 The defiance of Marc Andre Ter Stegen

The Great Wall of Germany: Marc Andre Ter Stegen

Marc Andre Ter Stegen, a brilliant sweeper keeper and guarding the sticks with all he has got. He was a saviour for them last season, and he has been a saviour this season too. The match against Real Sociedad is one which exhibits Ter Stegen’s value. The German keeper made terrific saves at the Anoeta, helping his side take home all three points from the cursed stadium. Ter Stegen is an underrated goalkeeper but he still gives his everything for the team irrespective of the opposition. One can expect Ter Stegen to continue in his usual way, his ball distribution, saves, everything is on spot.

But apart from these, Barcelona are having a lot of problems as well.

1 / 3 NEXT