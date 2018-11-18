Premier League 2018-19: Is Diego Godin the solution to Manchester United's defensive woes?

Diego Godin

Manchester United have struggled this season with their defence, having conceded 21 goals so far. Only four teams have a worse defensive record than United - Fulham, Cardiff City, Burnley and Huddersfield Town.

Jose Mourinho's men have only managed to keep one clean sheet in the league so far.

The Red Devils are now targeting to sign Diego Godin in the January transfer window, according to Mirror. The Uruguayan is expected to take them out of their miseries with his defensive prowess.

Godin joined Atletico Madrid in 2010 from Villarreal and has been performing constantly since arriving in Wanda Metropolitano. The 32-year-old has been rock solid in the defense and has also scored some crucial goals in his career. He has won seven major trophies including the 2014 La Liga title and the 2017 Europa League.

There is no player in the current Manchester United squad who can act like a leader and lift their morale during crisis. Godin can be helpful not only as a strong defender but also as a seasoned campaigner who can lead the side. He reads the game very well and is good in holding the defense together as a unit.

Smalling and Lindelof are not as quick as him, and they often seem to switch off during counter attacks. Godin, however, is a formidable figure in the back line who is also dominant in aerial duels.

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailey are considered to be overpriced players who have not been able to make a mark on the field. Manchester United are heavily dependent on David de Gea too, and the Spaniard has not been in the best of form this season.

Godin’s arrival at Old Trafford could end the team's defensive woes, as he is the one who can lead them from the back.

Godin is an aggressive centre back who thrives under pressure and is also strong with tackles. Mourinho could use his exceptional qualities to strengthen his defense and look to keep as many clean sheets as he would like. Godin is also a threat in the opposition box as he scores with his head quite often.

Manchester United had been looking for an experienced defender earlier but failed to do so. If a report by Daily Star is to be believed, United are prepared to pay 32-year-old Godin's £20million release clause, and the player is keen to move to the Premier League before it's too late.

That said, it will be difficult for United to get Godin on board as Diego Simeone will be eager to keep him in his team. Atletico Madrid are having a really good season, and the skipper Godin can again lead them to Spanish and European success. It will take some doing to land him in the Theater of Dreams.