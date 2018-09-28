Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Is Hazard the best player in the Premier League?

Narendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
20   //    28 Sep 2018, 18:42 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

The big debate in the Premier League last season was "who was the best player?" And obviously considering the performances last year, many would say Mo Salah or Kevin De Bruyne. Some would even root for Harry Kane. But one man from the North of London was not really part of the debate. That man was Eden Hazard.

Although he had a successful season where he scored 12 goals and provided 4 assists, and although he was a crucial member of the Chelsea team that won the FA Cup up last year, he was mainly snubbed because Chelsea finished 5th in the Premier League.

It was a disappointing season for most Chelsea fans after what they achieved in the 2016/2017 season. They won the Premier League with Antonio Conte in his very first season and reached the FA Cup Final only to lose against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal. They repeated it when they lost the Community Shield against Arsenal.

Even after losing the domestic cups, at the end of the day they were Champions of England. But the same could not be said in the 2017/2018 season as they failed to even qualify for the Champions League. Hazard finished the season by scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup Final against Manchester United.


Scotland v Belgium - International Friendly
Scotland v Belgium - International Friendly

But the big debate stared at the World Cup in Russia. Hazard was not just good; he was spectacular. He scored some amazing goals and was definitely Belgium's Best Player in the World Cup.

He was involved in 5 goals in 6 matches for Belgium at the World Cup, scoring 3 and assisting 2. Even against the French team, who played really defensive football in the Semi Finals, Hazard showed his quality with his dribbling and how he could just glide past defenses.

At the end of the day, Belgium may have lost the match but Hazard got the applause he deserved. He rounded off the World Cup with a goal against England in the 3rd Place Match.

Fast forward to the 2018/2019 season, and Hazard has been breathtaking. His quality of dribbling, his perfect passes, his vision to find his team mates wherever they are and they way he effortlessly scores goals is just a pleasure for every football fan to watch.

Hazard scored on his first start of the season by converting a penalty in a 2–1 win against Newcastle United. On 15th of September, Hazard scored a Hat Trick against the Premier League's latest arrivals, Cardiff City. He is currently the top scorer in the Premier League, with 5 goals and provided 2 assists.


Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Then this happened. Hazard came off the bench to score a spectacular goal against Liverpool at Anfield. A shot so perfect that even Alisson would be glad that he was not keeping at the time. The Premier League Leaders got knocked out the 3rd Round of the League Cup and they have no one to blame.

So at the end of the day, it is highly unlikely that Mo Salah will play like he did in the previous season, Harry Kane seems to be losing his touch, and Kevin De Bruyne is injured.

In my opinion, Hazard is definitely the best player the Premier League at the moment.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Jurgen Klopp Maurizio Sarri Premier League Teams
Narendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
