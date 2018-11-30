Is Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool running out of steam?

Linto Lingson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 205 // 30 Nov 2018, 21:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool's defeat by Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night is a fresh setback for Jürgen Klopp's men. Their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League is now hanging in the balance.

They need to beat Napoli in the last group match by 1-0 or at least a two-goal margin. Keeping in mind that Liverpool was beaten in their away match against the Italians, this could be a tough task. The only positive for the Kop could be that the match will take place in Anfield.

But one has to wonder why the Reds are struggling. There is no denying the fact that Group C is the group of death in this year's Champions League. Liverpool though started in the best possible way.

They had beaten PSG in the first match, which was supposed to be Liverpool's greatest test in the group. After all, this team had reached the final last year, and Napoli and Red Star were supposed to be beaten. But in the next match against Napoli, Liverpool went down 1-0. That put the group in a delicate balance. Liverpool thrashed Red Star in the next game but was stunned 2-0 in the return fixture by the Serbian side.

Liverpool put in a tired performance in the defeat against Red Star Belgrade

The defeat in the hands of Red Star Belgrade was a damaging one. While it has made qualifying to the last 16 very difficult, the match was especially noted by the way Liverpool played. They had none of the high press attacking football that the Kop had been known for since Klopp took over. It was a tired performance, with many blaming Liverpool's previous engagement with Arsenal as a factor.

But for a team that had spent upwards $100 million in player acquisitions this past summer, tiredness should not be a factor. After all the likes of Fabinho, Kieta and Shaqiri were bought in to lead the Liverpool charge in the EPL and Champions League fronts.

Klopp has been known for his high action style of play. While it is entertaining for the fans and pundits alike, it takes a toll on the players. None of Liverpool's players are complaining though; this style has catapulted the Kop back into being one of the footballing heavyweights after they languished in obscurity for some years.

Salah and Firmino have found their goals scoring form desert them this season

All that heavy metal attack did not bring the result against PSG though. With Salah visibly a shadow of himself from last season and his partners in crime Mane and Firmino also not firing as regularly as last season, the weight of scoring goals has fallen onto the midfield. But the Liverpool midfield does not contain goalscorers.

It is here where Liverpool miss Philippe Coutinho. Last season, the Brazilian chipped in with some goals before packing his bags to move to Camp Nou. Liverpool didn't need to find a like-to-like replacement because of the form of the front trio. Now the Reds would be wishing they had bought one this summer.

The Kop's next game is the Merseyside derby against Everton. The Toffees themselves are flying high this season, currently sandwiched in sixth place between Arsenal and Manchester United. While the bookies are betting on a Liverpool win, the manner in which they play will be under scrutiny by fans and pundits alike.

Their next games after the derby are against Burnley and Bournemouth. While these matches are important, it will Klopp the time to change his side and rest some players.

Liverpool has an all-important appointment with Napoli in Anfield within two weeks

Klopp would be hoping that his men bounce back after their defeat midweek. While the situation is tough in the Champions League, Liverpool is just two points behind the high-flying Manchester City in the Premier League.

A defeat in the next three games will damage their chance of winning the Premier League too. More importantly, Klopp will have to see if his men return to his all-action tactics. It remains to be seen if that will be the case, or if Klopp's Liverpool has run out steam at a crucial moment in the season.