Is Kylian Mbappe playing for PSG against Real Madrid tonight?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is expected to feature when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League. This is the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The Parisian giants secured a narrow 1-0 win over Los Blancos in the first leg. Despite dominating the game, Mauricio Pochettino's side had to wait until injury time to score a winner, which came from none other than Kylian Mbappe. They did have a chance to score earlier through Lionel Messi. However, the 34-year-old forward had his penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois.

However, there were question marks over Mbappe's availability for the second leg of the Champions League. PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye accidentally stepped on the foot of the 23-year-old forward in training which caused him a lot of pain.

However, manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the injury is not as bas as it seems. Speaking to the press ahead of their game at the Santiago Bernabeu, Pochettino said:

"We have talked, he's good. When he suffered the knock, he shouted with pain and it hurt. He could walk fine two hours later. I hope he'll be able to train and will feel good after Tuesday's session."

Kylian Mbappe is now expected to start for PSG. The World Cup-winning attacker will be partnered alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in attack. The former AS Monaco sensation will play through the middle with Messi on the right and Neymar on his left.

It is worth mentioning that the Frenchman forward missed PSG's 1-0 defeat against Nice at the weekend through suspension. However, he remains the club's leading goalscorer and assist provider. The French international has contributed 24 goals and 17 assists in 34 matches across all competitions.

Kylian Mbappe is expected leave PSG and join Real Madrid in the summer

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old forward has less than six months remaining on his PSG contract and is yet to pen an extension with the Ligue 1 giants.

Real Madrid have been chasing the French forward for more than a year now and are finally close to securing their long-term transfer target on a free transfer.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra Kylian Mbappe checking out the Santiago Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe checking out the Santiago Bernabeu. 🎥 Kylian Mbappe checking out the Santiago Bernabeu. https://t.co/2SyvJNj2qJ

It is worth noting that Real Madrid need a new centre-forward to serve as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema. Benzema is currently 34 years old and is approaching the end of his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite his age, the former Lyon forward is currently Real Madrid's highest goalscorer this season. The forward has scored 27 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

