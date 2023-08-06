Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against FC Dallas tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami travel to face FC Dallas in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup on Sunday (August 6) at the Toyota Stadium. The Herons come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Orlando City in the previous round.

Messi has made an incredible start to his Inter Miami career, scoring five goals in three games. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a brace against Orlando City last time around to continue his excellent form in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi has settled in well in his new surroundings and should keep his place in the starting XI for the game against FC Dallas. The former Barcelona superstar could be partnered alongside the likes of Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor in a three-man attack.

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino played Martinez through the middle with Messi on the right wing and Taylor on the left during their game against Orlando City.

The introduction of Messi in Inter Miami's attack as had an uplifting effect on other attackers in the squad like Robert Taylor.

The Finland international has been complementing Lionel Messi really well in attack in the Leagues Cup. Taylor assisted the Argentina skipper in the previous game and has so far contributed three goals and two assists in the tournament.

Inter Miami have won all three games in the Leagues Cup so far. FC Dallas, on the other hand, secured a 2-1 win over Mexican side Mazatlan in their Round of 32 tie. The winner of this tie between will face either Houston Dynamos or Charlotte FC in the quarterfinals.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has been one of the stars in the 2023 Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi joined the David Beckham-co-owned side on a free transfer at the end of his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 2022 World Cup-winner made his debut for his new side in their opening game of the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul.

Messi has played in all three games has been one of the stars tournament. At the time of writing, he has contributed five goals and an assist in three games. This includes consecutive braces against Atlanta United and Orlando City.

Lionel Messi is currently the joint-second top-scorer of the 2023 Leagues Cup along with German Berterame and Brandon Vazquez. The trio are just one goal behind the overall top-scorer Bongokuhle Hlongwane of Minnesota United.