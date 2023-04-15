Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Lens today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 15) at the Parc des Princes. The game is set to be a top-of-the-table clash with just six points separating the two sides.

PSG will want to build on their 2-0 victory over OGC Nice last time around, which was their first league win in three games. Lionel Messi played a huge role in securing all three points for his side, scoring one and assisting the another.

Messi has been an integral part of PSG's title charge this season. The Argentine skipper should therefore keep his place in the starting XI for their game against Lens. He will most likely be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe as part of a two-man attack.

Lionel Messi is currently the team's second-highest goalscorer and the leading assist provider this season. The former FC Barcelona forward has contributed 19 goals and 18 assists for the Parisian giants across all competitions. This includes a tally of 14 goals and the same number of assists from 25 games in Ligue 1.

With eight games remaining in the season, PSG are at the top of the league standings. Christophe Galtier's side have picked up 69 points from 30 games so far this season.

Lens, on the other hand, are second in the standings and are currently on a four-match winning run in Ligue 1. They have accumulated 63 points in the league and are still in the hunt to win their first league title since 2002.

It is worth mentioning that Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lens earlier this season. Lionel Messi did not feature for the Parisian outfit on that occasion and was instead given a rest.

How did Lionel Messi perform for PSG against Lens last season?

Lionel Messi had a decent outing against Lens during the 2021-22 season. The Argentine skipper played twice against them last season but he and his side failed to beat Lens in either of the two games.

Both meetings last season ended in a 1-1 draw. Messi failed to make a single goalscoring contribution in the away game. At the Parc des Princes, however, he scored PSG's only goal of the game in the second half.

Messi had an underwhelming season in the French capital last season. He only managed to contribute 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions during the whole of the 2021-22 season.

