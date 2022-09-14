Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Maccabi Haifa tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 14). The Parisian giants will be looking to keep their winning run in the competition going following their 2-1 win over Juventus last week.

Messi had a relatively quiet game against Juventus. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner laid out an exceptional assist for strike partner Neymar Jr. during PSG's 1-0 win against Brest in Ligue 1 over the weekend.

Messi, along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, are in great form which warrants the trio leading Paris Saint-Germain's attack against Maccabi Haifa. Messi will either play a slightly deeper role in attack or form one part of a traditional front-three.

The Argentina skipper usually begins the game on the right wing before dropping deep and shifting centrally to help orchestrate play.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi training with PSG before their Champions League game vs. Maccabi Haifa. Lionel Messi training with PSG before their Champions League game vs. Maccabi Haifa. https://t.co/KVgI7ubzLM

Following their 2-1 win over Juventus, PSG will be expected to secure a win against Maccabi Haifa.

The Israeli outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of SL Benfica in their opening group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. Maccabi Haifa played well in the first half and went into the break at 0-0. However, they conceded two second-half goals to lose their first Champions League match in more than a decade.

Lionel Messi returns to Israel with PSG for a second time this season

We are early into the new season and PSG are already set to play their second game in Israel this season.

The Parisian giants competed in the Trophee des Champions against FC Nantes in Tel Aviv back in July. Christophe Galtier's side secured a comfortable 4-0 win on that occasion to kickstart their 2022-23 campaign.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the new season on that occasion. Neymar, however, was the star of the show. The Brazilian international netted a brace, while Sergio Ramos also chipped in with a goal on the night.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi wins another trophy and adds the MVP of the Trophee des Champions to an already busy cabinet Messi wins another trophy and adds the MVP of the Trophee des Champions to an already busy cabinet 🏆🐐 https://t.co/3qt4DQrVkV

It is worth mentioning that Messi has made an excellent start to the 2022-23 season for Paris Saint-Germain. He has contributed four goals and seven assists in nine games across all competitions. Messi's creative ability has helped fellow attackers Neymar and Mbappe score freely up front.

Lionel Messi had a poor season with PSG last time around. The former FC Barcelona star only managed to score 11 goals and provide 15 assists in his debut season in France. The Argentine forward, however, is on course to have a much better campaign this time around.

