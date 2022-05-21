Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Metz tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on FC Metz in Ligue 1 on Saturday, 21 May. This will be the final game of a title-winning season for the Parisian giants.

Mauricio Pochettino's side come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 away win over Montpellier. Lionel Messi scored twice on that occasion, which was also the first time he scored a brace this league campaign.

The 34-year-old forward will now be expected to start the final game of his first season in France in front of his home fans. Messi will likely be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack.

However, one can expect Angel Di Maria to feature in the game as well as it will be final outing with PSG. The Parisian outfit have confirmed that the former Real Madrid winger will leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season once his contract runs out.

Lionel Messi has had a difficult debut season in France since his free transfer from Barcelona last summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to set Ligue 1 alight. As things stand, Messi has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions for PSG. Six of those goals have come in the league while the remaining five have been scored in the Champions League.

Messi, meanwhile, does have another year remaining on his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The forward also has the option of extending his stay at the club for another year at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Lionel Messi did not feature in PSG's 2-1 win over Metz earlier this season

The last time PSG played against Metz was all the way back in September when they secured a 2-1 win. Two goals from Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi were enough for the Parisian giants to claim all three points.

This will be the first time Lionel Messi will play against Metz since his move from Barcelona. The 34-year-old forward missed out on the game against Metz after suffering a knee injury. He sustained the injury in a game against Lyon earlier that month which saw him miss two consecutive games in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi will now look to end his first season as a PSG player on a high and carry the good form into the 2022-23 season.

