Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Montpellier today?

Lionel Messi could start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face Montpellier HSC in Ligue 1 on Wednesday (February 1). The Parisian giants will be wanting to return to winning ways after their 1-1 draw against Reims at the weekend.

Messi has been named in the squad that will take on Montpellier in the league. This could see him start in attack for Christophe Galtier's side like he did against Reims on Sunday (January 29).

The full PSG squad for their midweek game in Ligue 1 can be seen below:

One notable name missing in the squad is that of Neymar Jr. According to the club's website, the Brazilian forward is suffering from muscular fatigue and will miss the trip to Montpellier. Hugo Ekitike could be given a chance to partner Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Lionel Messi has been utilized in a deeper role in attack to support the likes of Mbappe and Neymar ahead of him. Due to the Brazilian's absence, however, the Argentina captain could play further forward in attack alongside Mbappe.

PSG have not been in great form in the league. They are currently on a two-match winless run. Despite their underwhelming form, the defending champions are still at the top of the standings. The Parisian outfit have amassed 48 points from 20 matches this season. As things stand, they are three points clear of second-placed Lens with 18 games remaining this season.

Montpellier, on the other hand, ended their four-match losing run with a 2-0 victory over Auxerre at the weekend. They are currently languishing in 14th place, having picked up 20 points from 20 games.

Lionel Messi has won just one game for PSG since his return

Lionel Messi was one of the last players to return to the club following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner guided his national side to World Cup glory and was given an extended break to celebrate his triumph.

Messi, however, has not had the best of times in a PSG shirt since his comeback. The former FC Barcelona star has won just one of the three games he has played since his return. That one win came against Angers, in which he scored the second goal in a 2-0 win.

Despite his recent barren run, Lionel Messi has had an excellent season for PSG. The attacker has contributed 13 goals and 14 assists in 22 games across all competitions.

