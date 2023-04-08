Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Nice today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday (April 8). The Parisian giants will want to return to winning ways after their shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lyon last time around.

PSG are currently going through a patchy run of form. Christophe Galtier's side have suffered two back-to-back defeats in the league. Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes in both of those games but failed to make any goalscoring contributions.

He should, however, keep his place in the starting XI when the league leaders face Nice on Saturday. The former FC Barcelona skipper will most likely be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Manager Christophe Galtier has been forced to tweak his tactics a little after Neymar Jr's recent injury. The Brazil international has been sidelined after picking up an ankle injury which has forced the French tactician to play with two strikers up front instead of three.

PSG's squad for their away game against Nice can be seen below:

It is worth mentioning that PSG picked up a narrow 2-1 victory over Nice earlier this season at the Parc des Princes. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were the two goalscorers on that occasion.

The Argentine has had an excellent season in the French capital. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 18 goals and 17 assists from 33 games across all competitions.

Despite suffering two defeats in their last two games, Paris Saint-Germain are still at the top of the Ligue 1 charts. They have amassed 66 points from 29 games and are six points clear of second-placed Lens.

Nice, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the standings. They have picked up 45 points from 29 matches having drawn each of their last four league outings.

How did PSG forward Lionel Messi perform against Nice last season?

Lionel Messi faced Nice on three separate occasions last season, twice in Ligue 1 and once in the Coupe de France. He and his side, however, failed to beat them in each of those three games.

PSG drew one and lost one game against Nice in the league. They also exited the Coupe de France after losing to them in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16 stage.

Lionel Messi failed to make a single goalscoring contribution in any of those three encounters against Nice.

He has, however, already scored a goal against them this season and will look to add to his tally on Saturday.

