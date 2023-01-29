Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Reims today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday (29 January). The Parisian giants will be looking to return to winning ways in the league following their defeat to Rennes a couple of weeks ago.

Messi was rested for PSG's Coupe de France tie against the sixth-tier side Pays de Cassel. Christophe Galtier's side recorded an emphatic 7-0 victory over the French minnows with Kylian Mbappe scoring five goals.

Lionel Messi has now been named in the matchday squad which will face Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. PSG's full squad for the game can be seen below:

Leo Messi 🔟 @WeAreMessi Leo Messi is in the squad for PSG’s next game vs Reims Leo Messi is in the squad for PSG’s next game vs Reims https://t.co/Qr8kyo1qZ6

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside Neymar Jr. and Mbappe in attack.

Galtier's tactics have seen Messi play a slightly deeper role in attack, which has seen him score and assist goals more frequently compared to last season. As things stand, the Argentine maestro has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists from 21 games across all competitions this season.

Despite two defeats in their last three games, PSG are still at the top of the Ligue 1 charts. They have amassed 47 points from 19 matches so far this season.

Reims, on the other hand, are 11th in the standings. William Still's side are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run in the league. They have lost just four games all season but are 11th in the standings due to picking up 10 draws from 19 games. Currently, they have 25 points.

How has Lionel Messi performed for PSG since his return from the FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi returned to France earlier this month as he was given an extended break after guiding Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar. Since his return, the world champion has played two league games, against Angers and Rennes.

Messi's first game back was against Angers, where he scored the second goal in a 2-0 win for Christophe Galtier's side. He did, however, play the full 90 minutes in their defeat to Rennes on January 15.

Messi also featured for PSG when they travelled to Saudi Arabia to face the Riyadh All-Star XI in a friendly game. The former FC Barcelona forward scored the opening goal in an entertaining 5-4 win for the French outfit.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes