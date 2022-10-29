Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Troyes today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (29 October). The Parisian giants will be keen to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they return to the Parc des Princes.

The PSG attacking trio - also including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - have been in excellent form this season, especially the Argentine maestro. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was instrumental in their 3-0 victory over AC Ajaccio in the league last time around.

Messi was involved in all three goals in the game, scoring once and assisting twice along the way.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier will want to carry his forwards' great form when they meet Troyes in Ligue 1. Messi, along with Mbappe and Neymar, should form the front three on Saturday again. As has been the case this season, Messi will start in a deeper attacking role with Neymar and Mbappe slightly ahead of him.

Games are coming thick and fast and Galtier was understandably asked about rotating his side when they face Troyes. The French tactician, however, does not want to break his attackers' excellent run on the pitch.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Troyes, Galtier was quoted as saying the following (via the club's website):

"Our three attackers have performed very well recently, so when there's a dynamic and a harmony like this, we avoid breaking it up. Generally, we try to keep it going. We also need to take into account the reality of the game: We need to beat Troyes."

He added:

"That said, we've also got a big game coming up in Turin, so we'll probably adjust things depending on how tomorrow's game goes."

It is worth mentioning that the celebrated striker also had a great outing against Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. The Argentina skipper scored a brace and assisted twice in a 7-2 rout of the Israeli side.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is in the PSG team vs. Troyes. Lionel Messi is in the PSG team vs. Troyes. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/gzDgwGFujp

Lionel Messi has been producing some excellent numbers for PSG this season

Lionel Messi has made a total of 23 goal contributions for PSG this season across all competitions.

At the time of writing, the Argentine legend has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists from just 16 matches. This includes a tally of six goals and nine assists from 11 games in Ligue 1.

It is worth mentioning that the legendary forward played Troyes once in the league last season. He failed to make a goalscoring contribution for PSG in a 2-2 draw. However, his form this time looks irresistible.

Poll : 0 votes