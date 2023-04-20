Is Lionel Messi playing for PSG against Angers today?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to face Angers in Ligue 1 on Friday (April 21). The Argentine ace has been in some good form in the league and could play a pivotal role for the visitors.

The Parisian giants will be looking to build on their 3-1 victory over Lens at home last time around. Messi was one of the goalscorers on that occasion as the table toppers registered a routine victory.

PSG are on a two-game winning run in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi contributing heavily. He should therefore keep his place in the starting XI for their game against Angers on Friday evening. He could be partnered alongside Kylian Mbappe in a two-man attack for Christophe Galtier's side.

PSG's squad for their away game against Angers can be seen below:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is in the PSG team vs. Angers. Lionel Messi is in the PSG team vs. Angers. https://t.co/4rCHHFFLVK

It is worth mentioning that Paris Saint-Germain secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Angers at the Parc des Princes earlier this season. Lionel Messi was one of the goalscorers with Hugo Ekitike scoring the other. The game against Angers was Messi's first game back in Parisian colors following his extended break after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 charts, having picked up 72 points from 31 games. They are currently eight points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille and are on course to win their second title on the bounce.

Angers, on the other hand, are rock bottom of the league standings and look destined to get relegated to Ligue 2. They have accumulated just 14 points from 31 games and are eight points from safety.

Lionel Messi has amassed great numbers for PSG this season

Lionel Messi is having an excellent second season in the French capital after an underwhelming debut campaign last time around. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been amongst the goals and assists consistently this season.

At the time of writing, Messi has contributed 20 goals and 18 assists for the Parisian giants from 35 matches across all competitions. This includes scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists from 26 games in Ligue 1.

As things stand, Lionel Messi is the highest assist provider in the league. However, he is only the seventh-highest goalscorer. The current goalscoring chart is led by Messi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who has netted 20 goals in the league so far this season. He shares the top spot with Lille's Jonathan David.

Poll : 0 votes