Is Memphis ready to return to Manchester? 

Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
5.27K   //    08 Sep 2018, 00:15 IST

The former Manchester United man scored two goals in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over 2018 World Cup participants Peru. With those goals, Depay has now scored 5 goals in his last 8 games for the Oranje. It's not just his goals, though, the 24-year-old is turning into a real leader for club and country.

The retiring Wesley Sneijder has acknowledged the influence of the attacker by giving him his number 10 shirt for the national team.

He showed everyone how good he is at the moment. I hope he continues this way. We gonna enjoy him in the Dutch team."- Wesley Sneijder
Wesley Sneijder and Memphis Depay
Wesley Sneijder and Memphis Depay

Memphis will hope to manage the number 10 shirt for Holland much better than he did the famous Manchester United number 7 jersey.

Memphis was signed by former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal in the summer of 2015 for a reported £25 million. Van Gaal had no hesitation in bringing in the then PSV man as he had worked with him in the national team before. Memphis also joined Manchester United full of confidence, on the back of a sensational final season in Holland, where he finished as an Eredivisie Champion and top goal scorer.

However, once in the red of Manchester, Memphis just could not replicate his match-winning displays. Despite occasional flickers of his talent, he gradually faded out of Louis Van Gaal's plans, and was even omitted from the 2016 FA Cup final squad altogether.


Memphis at Manchester United
Memphis at Manchester United

By the time Jose Mourinho arrived, the once confident Memphis was already a broken man. In the very next transfer window, Memphis decided that the time was right for a change and left Manchester for France and Olympique Lyonnais. Mourinho, an admirer of the player, insisted that a buyback clause was inserted in the contract of sale for the Dutchman.

"He didn't succeed in his 18 months but he is very young, so I think it is very important for the club to keep control of this talent, and we all wish he plays very well at Olympique Lyon and why not come back, because everyone really likes him."- Jose Mourinho

At Lyon, Memphis needed some time to find his feet, but once the winger did, he became irresistible. His dazzling displays propelled the French club to last season's 3rd place finish in Ligue 1, and thus firing them into this year's Champions League competition.

Memphis has scored a sensational 28 goals and laid on 26 assists since arrival in the French city. His partnership with Mariano Diaz, Bertrand Traore and Nabil Fekir formed one the most lethal quartets in Europe last campaign.


Memphis at Lyon
Memphis at Lyon

Just before the close of the transfer window, Real Madrid managed to bring Mariano Diaz back to the Santigo Bernabéu, giving him Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 in the process.

Maybe the time is right Manchester United to the same with Memphis, with the buyback/first refusal clause available, and a return is indeed possible. As Mo Salah has proven, a second crack in the Premier League can turn out to be something great.



Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Olympique Lyonnais Football Cristiano Ronaldo Memphis Depay Jose Mourinho Manchester United Transfer News
