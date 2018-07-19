Is Miguel Almiron the answer to all of Newcastle United's offensive problems?

Atlanta United FC midfielder Miguel Almirón

Newcastle United and manager Rafa Benitez are in the midst of a frustrating summer transfer period, as it has been difficult to secure important reinforcements ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. The striker position is certainly an area of need, but the Magpies may look to a talented attacking midfielder to help boost goalscoring numbers.

The Chronicle reported this week that Newcastle have an eye on Atlanta United FC midfielder Miguel Almirón, and he could be the dynamic playmaker in the middle that the squad need. The 24-year-old is in his second season with Atlanta and has currently helped his side to the top of the Major League Soccer table.

Almirón has eight goals and 11 assists through 21 league matches this year. This is not the first time the Toon have showed interest in him either, as they monitored the Paraguayan international for a potential transfer this past January.

With excellent vision and sharp passing, Almirón has been a critical element to success for a club that only began playing a year ago. He possesses exceptional pace and a fantastic scoring touch also, potentially bringing all the elements Benitez would want from a number ten. A fee is believed to be in the region of £20 million, which would break the club’s transfer record.

The issue becomes if this is truly enough for the team moving forward, as Newcastle want to be able to progress upon their tenth-place Premier League finish last term. Benitez’s formation is crying out for this type of addition, in terms of what a player like Almirón could provide.

In front of two holding midfielders and flanked by Kenedy and Matt Ritchie on the wings, a superb number ten could dictate the pace and tempo of the game while having a useful amount of space in front of him. Newcastle would have the option of attacking centrally or have the ability to provide service from wide positions in the final third. However, the missing piece of this equation is up front.

Almirón would require a consistent scorer at forward as well, and unfortunately, that has not been seen on a consistent basis at St. James’ Park. Dwight Gayle and Joselu have had flashes, but neither has been able to display a solid goalscoring record in the Premier League. If the Magpies were to make this move happen, it may not solve all of their problems in the attack.

Newcastle United must find a way to net more goals this coming season. Miguel Almirón would be a fantastic start to that taking place, but he alone would not be the answer.