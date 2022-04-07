Is Patrick Vieira getting enough credit for his tremendous transformation of Crystal Palace's fortunes?

When Patrick Vieira was first appointed Crystal Palace's manager in July 2021, there were a few who felt he was getting the job based on his reputation rather than competence.

Nine months on, though, it's clear to see how impactful he has been at Selhurst Park. The 45-year-old has brought a cultural reset that has made the squad very competitive. His man-management skills have been equally top-notch, evident by how he has managed to keep his players happy even when they’re not playing enough.

However, more importantly, Vieira has got Palace back in the top half of the Premier League table. For a team that finished 14th in the last two seasons, that is a big deal.

PurelyFootball®️ @PurelyFootball Up to 9th in the league

Smashed Arsenal & Spurs 3-0 at home

Developed Guehi, Gallagher & Mitchell into England internationals

In the semi-final of the FA Cup



Crystal Palace are unbeaten in seven games

Palace's results have clearly improved and, for the first time in many years, there's a great atmosphere around the club, devoid of any toxicity.

The Eagles have lost just thrice in their last 16 games across competitions and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run under Vieira. They’ve also chalked up some impressive results in this period. Those include holding league leaders Manchester City to a goalless draw, routing Everton 4-0 and handing Arsenal a 4-0 shellacking.

The last time Palace finished in the top half of the league table was in 2014-15 season. They currently occupy the ninth position and could even better the tenth-place finish they achieved seven years ago.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It was important for me to build myself and go through those experiences that allowed me to make those mistakes and learn who I wanted to be as a manager."



Patrick Vieira reflects on his journey through Man City as a coach and Nice to be where he is now 🗣 "It was important for me to build myself and go through those experiences that allowed me to make those mistakes and learn who I wanted to be as a manager."Patrick Vieira reflects on his journey through Man City as a coach and Nice to be where he is now https://t.co/jWpGS4S4Ov

Patrick Vieira deserves more credit

Very few former players have excelled in recent years after making the transition from player to coach. Vieira, though, has been an exception.

The former France international has risen through the ranks. He started his coaching career at Manchester City’s academy before spending two and a half years in charge of Major League Soccer side New York City.

There, he guided the club to two playoff appearances before joining Ligue 1 side Nice, where he impressively achieved seventh and fifth-place finishes in his two years in charge.

Patrick Vieira arrived at Crystal Palace with a great resume and has so far done a tremendous job in transforming the team's fortunes. From battling relegation in previous seasons, the Eagles have now become a mid-table club.

The Frenchman may yet manage a bigger club in the future. However, he deserves credit for everything he has done and continues to do at Selhurst Park. Unfortunately, though, he doesn’t seem to get enough of that.

