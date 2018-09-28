Is Pique not good enough for Barcelona anymore?

Majority of Barcelona fan loves Gerard Pique, while there are a small section of football fans who dislike him.

Especially the Real Madrid fans, but trolling apart we all know the centre-back is a really talented defender who can make crucial interceptions and blocks when the team needs him.

But since the start of the 2017/2018 season, Pique has just not been good enough. He makes way too many mistakes and also does not defend well as his partner, Samuel Umtiti.

Pique returned to Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008. Since then he has played regularly for the Catalan giants, scoring 24 goals in the process. He was crucial in Barcelona's success for the past decade but since the past two years, the Spain international is not reliable nor clinical anymore.

In the 2016/2017 season Pique played well, not extraordinary. Some of his best performances were in the El Clasico and against local rivals Espanyol. He also scores a couple goals here and there, mostly from headers thanks to his height.

This year Barcelona has a new cente back. Clément Lenglet, a 23-year-old defender who arrived from Sevilla and was really impressive for them last season. So Barcelona quickly swooped him early in the summer transfer window.

Although he may be good, the Frenchman needs time to settle down and adapt to the style of the Blaugrana. He got a red card in the latest match against Girona.

Another centre-back Barcelona have in their team is Thomas Vermaelen. The Belgian defender who is not reaching the final few seasons of his career. Although he played really well last season when he replaced Umtiti during his injury troubles, he cannot be a replacement for Pique at any point.

Barcelona's defeat at Leganes showed that they can be defeated too with proper tactics and counter attacks. One of the worst performers was Pique, who had a nightmare of an evening at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

His misjudged pass led to the second goal after which Leganes somehow managed to hold on to their lead despite many efforts from the Barcelona attack. These are the kind of matches that show that Pique may need a replacement maybe not immediately but in the coming season for sure.