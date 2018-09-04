Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Are Real Madrid Performing Better without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
892   //    04 Sep 2018, 21:54 IST

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga
Bale celebrating his 3rd goal of the season

Gameweek 3 of La Liga ended with FC Barcelona standing atop the table and their arch-rivals Real Madrid just below them, only behind on goal difference. I think it is safe to say that the two mighty Spanish squads have settled well in the season and have been delivering scintillating performances so far this season.

Barcelona totally overwhelmed their opponents Huesca, defeating the newly promoted side by 8 goals to 2 in a home match. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored a brace while Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba each scored one goal.

Real Madrid's game looked impressive and entertaining to watch as they glided past their opponents Leganes with an easy 4-1 win at home. Karim Benzema is really looking like a man on a mission this season as he scored two goals to take his season tally to four goals. Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos also chipped in with a goal each.

I am sure that many Madrid fans had their head in hands when they heard their ace, Cristiano Ronaldo, has joined Juventus this summer. Their nightmares seemed to come true when Los Blancos faced an embarrassing 4-2 defeat by their city rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

Julen Lopetegui's men didn't let the defeat to their head and have replied to all the criticism by winning opening 3 games with some comfort.

We can assume that after their starman's departure Lopetegui would try to focus most of his attacks around the quick Welshman Gareth Bale. Bale has outrageous speed and decent ball control plus his ability to fire long-distance shots makes him a threat to most opposition.

Secondly, there is no doubt the midfield trio of Modric, Kroos and Isco will have a huge responsibility on their shoulders to create perfect plays for the forwards.

So far the current strategies of Julen Lopetegui are working in favour of Real as the attacking duo of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have already scored combined seven goals in three appearances.

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Ronaldo still struggling to get his opening goal for Juventus.

On the other hand, the former Madrid man, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been struggling to settle down in his new team and looks totally unlike his normal self. Though Juventus are sitting at the top of the pile, Cristiano failed to score until now.

Before the start of the new season, many experts believed that it would be Messi who will be struggling to score after the departure of Andres Iniesta but he seems unaffected by his absence. Messi has already managed to score 4 goals in 3 fixtures. It is Ronaldo who is affected by not having classy midfielders like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Isco to support him on the offensive side.

One thing is certain if Real Madrid can keep up the form that they have showcased till now until the end of the season they won't have many difficulties without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Though with the loss of Ronaldo, this year might be the beginning of the end of Real Madrid's dominance in the European competitions.

Another problem Real might face is that they don't have a star forward who can carry the entire team on his shoulders for the long-term as Ronaldo did for almost a decade. Marco Asensio might be a potential star in the making for the Spanish giants but can he fill the void left by the Portuguese?

Let us know your view about the current state of Real Madrid in comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo La Liga Teams
Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a sports enthusiast. Football is in my veins. #GGMU
5 reasons why Real Madrid won't miss Ronaldo this season
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and Real Madrid: The end of an eventful journey
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo will be missed at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale's incredible stat reveals he is beating...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at...
RELATED STORY
5 ridiculous stats that prove Cristiano Ronaldo is...
RELATED STORY
6 Players Who Could Possibly Replace Cristiano Ronaldo At...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo was right to leave Real...
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid must act fast on replacing Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep REA DEP 03:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep LEG VIL 10:00 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us